Triad Micro Devices Takes Flight: Triad Semiconductor Announces 'Pure-Play' Division For Aerospace & Defense Excellence

Triad Micro Devices (TMD) to provide dedicated focus on rapid development of SWaP-optimized, analog and mixed-signal ICs

- Lynn Hayden, CEO of Triad SemiconductorWINSTON-SALEM, N.C, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Triad Semiconductor, Inc. (Triad) today unveiled Triad Micro Devices (TMD), a wholly owned 'pure-play' division dedicated to developing analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits exclusively for the aerospace and defense industry.At the forefront of innovation, TMD specializes in delivering cutting-edge, integrated, and high-reliability analog and mixed-signal solutions for terrestrial and space applications. Our offerings empower customers to tackle SWaP (size, weight, and power) challenges, significantly streamline qualification and certification processes, and optimize the total cost of ownership (TCO)."Having participated in the aerospace and defense industry for numerous years, Triad takes the next strategic leap by establishing TMD as a dedicated center of excellence for high-performance, high-reliability integrated circuit development," states Jim Kemerling, TMD CTO. "This deliberate move ensures our continued ability to meet the intricate demands of this sector. Utilizing our extensive analog and mixed-signal IC design expertise, advanced proprietary design tools, and patented 'ViArray' technology, we are well-positioned to empower our customers. This enables them to expedite design processes, accelerate qualification timelines, cut down development costs, and minimize risks.”ViArray technology offers several benefits in terms of cost, development time, and qualification. Alternatively, a full-custom solution is sometimes the best fit. Regardless of the methodology, TMD's strength is in meeting stringent requirements in the analog and mixed-signal domain with the optimal SWaP."TMD arises from a distinguished heritage, stemming from Triad's rich R&D legacy in the aerospace and defense sectors," remarked Lynn Hayden, CEO of Triad Semiconductor. "Our distinctive analog and mixed-signal ViArray technology, coupled with a seasoned A&D customer-centric design, sales, and support team, positions us to not only build upon that legacy, but also to extend our footprint.With TMD solutions, multiple discrete COTS parts, each with their own EOL schedules, can be consolidated into a single device. TMD guarantees the availability of its solutions for up to 25 years, aligning with the lifespan of defense systems, thereby addressing the EOL issue head-on. In addition, it's Radiation Hardened by Design ViArrays, qualified to MIL-PRF-38535, significantly reduce time to market and qualification costs.”With our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, TMD will continue to push boundaries and redefine what is possible in the analog and mixed-signal domain. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey to shape the future of integrated circuit development for the aerospace and defense industry.About Triad Micro DevicesTriad Micro Devices (TMD), a division of Triad Semiconductor, is a fabless semiconductor manufacturer dedicated to creating and providing analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits exclusively for the aerospace and defense industry. The company's products are developed utilizing industry-standard EDA tools by experts in full-custom IC design, combined with proprietary techniques for accelerating time to market, while reducing qualification time and providing a lower total cost of acquisition. TMD's ViArrays have been qualified to MIL-PRF-38535, which exemplifies our unwavering emphasis on quality control and long term reliability. To explore the possibility of making your ideas reality, visit us at .About Triad SemiconductorTriad Semiconductor is a leader in developing high-performance custom ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) and targeting Application Specific Standard Products (ASSPs). We are passionate about creating analog and mixed-signal solutions for the real world. Together with our clients we are addressing major advances in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, Audio, Automotive, Medical, Sensors, Silicon Photonics / Optical Communication, and Triad Micro Devices (TMD) Aerospace & Defense applications. Triad Semiconductor was launched over twenty years ago and has attracted a team of highly skilled and experienced analog mixed-signal engineers from world leading semiconductor companies. These engineers bring their expertise and creativity to develop cutting-edge solutions for analog and mixed-signal applications.Press contacts:Melissa SemetaTriad Micro Devices...Grand Bridges Marketing Ltd...

