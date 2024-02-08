Defense Drone Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Defense Drone Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

February 8, 2024

The Business Research Company's“Defense Drone Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the defense drone market size is predicted to reach $16.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the defense drone market is due to the increasing defense expenditure. North America region is expected to hold the largest defense drone market share. Major players in the defense drone market include Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Defense Drone Market Segments

.By Product: Fixed-Wing Systems, Multirotor Systems, Other Products

.By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, High Range

.By Payload: Small Drones, Medium Drones, Large Drones

.By Application: Intelligence, Surveillance Reconnaissance And Targeting (ISRT), Combat Operations, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global defense drone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Defense drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are aircraft that fly autonomously, by remote control, or both and carry a variety of sensors, electronic receivers and transmitters, and offensive weaponry. Defense drones are used for observation and tactical making plans.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Defense Drone Market Characteristics

3. Defense Drone Market Trends And Strategies

4. Defense Drone Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Defense Drone Market Size And Growth

......

27. Defense Drone Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Defense Drone Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

