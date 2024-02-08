Agileview Inc. Is Now Awardable For AI Projects Via The CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Avi LindenbaumSTAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AgileView Inc. announced today that it has achieved“awardable” status through the DOD's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace following a highly competitive evaluation process.The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.“We're proud to now be on the Tradewinds marketplace,” said Avi Lindenbaum, CEO of AgileView Inc.“The marketplace will help us provide secure, cutting-edge computer vision object detection training solutions to a wider group of DOD and Intelligence customers. What used to require thousands of hours of manual effort by humans to procure, label, and train object detection models can now be accomplished in a fraction of the time and cost using our synthetic data and training methodologies.”Significant resources in artificial intelligence model development are dedicated to training models to accurately interpret data inputs. This challenge is particularly pronounced for models utilizing real satellite data, where obtaining a diverse and annotated dataset proves to be a demanding, expensive, and time-intensive task. AgileView addresses this issue with its technology, generating synthetic data that is automatically labeled and statistically mirrors the features found in real imagery. This approach accelerates the development of object detection and classification models.“Whether it's identifying an enemy bomber or an oil spill, the ability to see and understand overhead imagery faster with greater clarity provides a vital decision-making advantage,” said retired Army Maj. Gen. Charles Cleveland, former director of operations of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and member of AgileView's advisory board.“Synthetic data has the potential to revolutionize how we address complex national security challenges and I look forward to helping AgileView shape the future of this important field.”About AgileView Inc.AgileView provides synthetic data generation solutions tailored to improving overhead imagery analysis for decision-making. Our mission is to bolster our customers' efforts in unlocking the value of satellite, aerial, and drone imagery by providing the tools to develop and deploy more accurate and cost-effective AI/ML models.AgileView's synthetically generated image of Vladivostok. (Image: AgileView Inc.)About the Tradewinds Ecosystem And The Solutions MarketplaceTradewinds is a suite of services designed to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence/machine learning, digital, and data analytics solutions throughout the Department of Defense. A core pillar of Tradewinds is the Tradewinds Ecosystem where industry, academia, and other innovators can connect with the Government, and identify contracting opportunities.In November 2022, Tradewinds launched the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, a ground-breaking digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos, which address the Government's greatest challenges in the AI/ML, digital, and data analytics space.The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of AI solutions. Industry, academia, and other innovators can upload content that highlights specific solutions for the Government's AI/ML, data, and digital analytics problem sets. Once accepted into the Marketplace, solutions are readily awardable through multiple contracting vehicles.

