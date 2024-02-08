Move Health Holdings And No Fear Counselling Forge Partnership To Revolutionize Whole Body Health Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Move Health Holdings, a prominent network of whole-body health clinics is thrilled to announce an exclusive strategic partnership with No Fear Counselling

SURREY, BC, CANADA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Move Health Holdings, a prominent network of whole-body health clinics and its subsidiaries, including Lyte Medical, is thrilled to announce an exclusive strategic partnership with No Fear Counselling. This groundbreaking collaboration signifies a significant step towards seamlessly integrating mental health services into nationwide holistic healthcare, both in-person and virtually.Move Health prioritizes whole-body health with a commitment reflected in their mission to optimize physical wellness, exemplified by the mantra "to get your body moving at its full potential." The collaboration with No Fear Counselling marks a significant stride in seamlessly integrating mental health services nationwide, emphasizing Move Health's dedication to providing a comprehensive healthcare experience.Gary Prihar, Founder of Move Health, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "At Move Health, we understand that true well-being encompasses mental and physical health. Teaming up with No Fear Counselling allows us to offer our clients a complete health solution, reinforcing our dedication to holistic care."No Fear Counselling, renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled mental health support, is set to extend its services across Move Health's expansive network, enriching the lives of individuals seeking comprehensive mental health care solutions. With a robust presence of over 200 therapists and 60 locations, No Fear Counselling has successfully served over 20,000 clients, solidifying its status as a trailblazer in mental health care."Partnering with Move Health aligns seamlessly with our mission to make mental health support accessible to all. By joining forces, we are not only breaking down barriers but creating a holistic approach to well-being that addresses both mental and physical health," stated Harry Parmar, Managing Partner at No Fear Counselling.This strategic collaboration between No Fear Counselling and Move Health extends its impact beyond geographical constraints, providing individuals nationwide with access to a broad spectrum of mental health services. The partnership ensures that clients can seamlessly integrate mental health support into their overall health and wellness journey.As two industry leaders join forces, the future of holistic healthcare looks promising, with the combined expertise of No Fear Counselling and Move Health Holdings poised to redefine standards in mental and physical well-being.For media inquiries, please contact:Liz Stephenson...About Move Health HoldingsEstablished in 2019, Move Health specializes in allied health and wellness services, including physiotherapy, chiropractic, registered massage therapy, kinesiology, mental health counselling, acupuncture, cold laser therapy, bracing and orthotics. Patients can access Move Health's comprehensive services through in-person clinic visits, 24/7 telehealth, Corporate Wellness Programs, medical-legal assessments and insurance claims.For more information, please visitAbout No Fear CounsellingNo Fear Counselling is a leading counselling practice based in Vancouver, British Columbia. With over 200 dedicated therapists and a network of 60 locations, No Fear Counselling is committed to providing compassionate and effective mental health care. Their mission is to empower individuals to lead healthier, happier lives. For more information, please visit

