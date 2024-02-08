Tabi Connect Enables Integrity Express Logistics To Provide Real- Time Rating For E2open Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tabi Connect , a leading Rate Management System, announces a new strategic relationship with Integrity Express Logistics (IEL), an over $1 billion logistics service provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in IEL's offering to their customer base, showcasing the fusion of Tabi Connect's advanced rate automation and analytics capabilities with IEL's commitment to forward-thinking efficiency and initiative to provide enhanced connectivity.Tabi Connect's leading technology is set to transform the rate quoting process for Integrity Express Logistics, providing unparalleled automation and analytics functionalities. The integration of API rating, also known as Real-Time Rating , on the e2open platform positions IEL as an industry trailblazer, offering their customers an enhanced and streamlined experience that only a small percentage of providers currently offer."We are thrilled to join forces with IEL to elevate their capabilities in the dynamic logistics landscape," said Dan Hellmann, Chief Sales Officer of Tabi Connect. "Tabi Connect's advanced rate automation not only optimizes efficiency, which reduces the service provider's cost to serve but also provides actionable insights through robust analytics. Together, our companies will provide the IEL customer base with exceptional service, connectivity, and insights that are hard to replicate."IEL, known for its commitment to innovation and excellence, recognizes the transformative potential of Tabi Connect's technology. The integration allows them to provide dynamic API rating, ensuring accuracy and responsiveness in meeting the demands of the ever-evolving domestic trucking market. In addition, IEL will capture all rating data points, allowing them to enhance their quoting process and provide their shippers with actionable insights.Integrity Express Logistics is built on three foundational pillars: service, relationships, and technology. This partnership allows us to move forward on all three, as we continue to leverage industry-leading innovation. Tabi and Real-Time Rating create efficiencies across our network, specifically for our shippers who are looking to eliminate manual steps when pricing and tendering their freight.This relationship not only signifies the collaboration of two industry leaders but also underscores the value that both Tabi Connect and IEL deliver to their respective customer bases. The integration on the e2open platform reflects their dedication to providing innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of the logistics industry.About Tabi Connect:Tabi Connect is a rating automation platform and rate management system that enables brokerages to respond to more quotes faster, with less human labor, while capturing every data point. By utilizing Tabi Connect, 3PLs are increasing their load count, revenue, and gaining more insight into their customer demand and quoting process.About Integrity Express Logistics:Founded in 2007, IEL is a family-owned company with over 30 years of logistics experience. Our overall mission at Integrity is to live up to our company name while providing customized supply solutions. IEL is based in Blue Ash, OH, with 15 offices throughout North America.For media inquiries, please contact: Laura Restrepo at ...

