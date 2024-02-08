Opportunity Hub Opens Applications For New Energy Technology Incubator (NETI) Climate Tech Bootcamp 2.0

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fireside Chat with Tracy Gray, Founder & Managing Partner, The 22 Fund & Rodney Sampson, Chairman & CEO, OHUB

Climate Tech Bootcamp Application Submission Overview

Header

The 10-week virtual pre-accelerator and $50,000 pitch competition seeks applications from climate tech startups interested in expanding in South Louisiana.

- Rodney Sampson, Executive Chairman and CEO, OHUBNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Opportunity Hub (OHUB) has opened applications for the New Energy Technology Incubator (NETI) Climate Tech Bootcamp 2.0. The groundbreaking program is a 10-week virtual pre-accelerator, accompanied by a $50,000 pitch competition. The program is scheduled to begin on April 1, 2024. This is the first of three cohorts to be held this year. This initiative, powered by the Climate Tech Bootcamp, OHUB, and Greater New Orleans (GNO), Inc., is a part of H2TheFuture and the Build Back Better Regional Challenge of The Economic Development Administration.OHUB, the platform for inclusive existential innovation, high-growth entrepreneurship, and early-stage investment, has supported new energy entrepreneurial endeavors in the region. In 2023, OHUB helped to launch NETI in South Louisiana.The cohort is open to global underfunded early-stage climate technology, new energy and hydrogen high-growth startups interested in establishing or expanding their ventures in South Louisiana. Startups must have a working minimum viable product (MVP), a version of a product with enough features to be usable by early customers who can then provide feedback. Applications are due March 22.To apply, visit .The cohort offers access to live virtual training sessions, mentorship, and a vibrant global learning community, providing invaluable resources for the next generation of innovators.“OHUB is excited to continue the work on the ground in South Louisiana to develop and accelerate high growth hydrogen, new energy, and climate technology founders from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds to ensure that all communities are included in solving the existential challenges in the region and beyond,” said Rodney Sampson, Executive Chairman and CEO, OHUB.“We invite all stakeholders to refer founders to apply for the three instances of Climate Tech Bootcamp we will execute in collaboration with Jamil Wyne and the Climate Tech Bootcamp team.”Key Program Details:●Deadline for Application: March 22, 2024●Online Course Dates: April 1 to June 7, 2024●Cost: The program is free. Thanks to the generous support of GNO, Inc. and The Economic Development Administration's Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the $5,000 per person fee is waived.●Funding: The top startup selected from the pitch competition at the end of the program will receive a $50,000 (US) equity investment in their current funding round.●Cohort Size: Limited to 30-35 entrepreneurs, fostering a collaborative and impactful learning environment.●Cohort Geography: The program is open to founders worldwide who are interested in establishing or expanding their ventures in South Louisiana.NETI's Inaugural CohortThe success of NETI's first cohort, which concluded in January 2024, marked a significant milestone. Comprising 48 climate tech founders from South Louisiana and across the globe, the cohort showcased a diverse group of entrepreneurs dedicated to developing innovations that address critical climate and new energy challenges facing coastal communities.In March, the top startups from the first cohort will pitch for a share of $250,000 during the New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) and participate in the inaugural 3rd Coast Venture Summit to be held at Tulane University. The achievements of these founders underscore the program's effectiveness in nurturing impactful solutions for environmental sustainability.Next StepsGreater New Orleans (GNO), Inc., focusing on economic development in the 10 parishes of Southeast Louisiana, will play a crucial role in supporting entrepreneurs interested in building or expanding their startups in the region. The organization will provide mentorship and connections to facilitate seamless integration into the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem of South Louisiana.The Climate Tech Bootcamp supports climate innovators worldwide by providing access to expert-led training, mentors, and a like-minded community of peers dedicated to tackling climate change. The organization has worked with climate tech founders in more than 20 countries."While climate risks are global, and the talent needed to address those risks is also global, formal support for bringing new climate innovations into the market is not available to everyone,” said Jamil Wyne, Founder of Climate Tech Bootcamp.“Louisiana is a perfect case of both the daunting climate challenges we face and the immense opportunities for innovators to contribute solutions to those challenges. We hope this program can identify and support a cohort of early-stage climate innovators who can greatly impact the state and surrounding areas."Steps to Apply:1.Visit the official application portal:2.Complete the application form with detailed information about your climate tech or new energy venture.3.Await confirmation and further instructions.Opportunity Hub is enthusiastic about the potential impact of NETI's Climate Tech Bootcamp 2.0 and looks forward to welcoming a diverse cohort of entrepreneurs dedicated to driving positive change in the climate tech and new energy sectors.About Opportunity Hub (OHUB)Opportunity Hub (OHUB), co-founded in 2013 in Atlanta, GA, by Rodney and Shanterria Sampson as a follow-up to the highly successful Kingonomics' conferences in Atlanta, GA, and Washington, DC, grew to become the largest Black-owned multi-campus entrepreneurship center and technology hub in the United States definitively focused on diversity, inclusion and equity as a business development and investment thesis for the upskilling of in-demand technical talent, new high growth company building and innovative capital formation as a path to creating shared prosperity and multi-generational wealth creation for everyone, everywhere in the future of work, fourth industrial revolution and beyond. Learn more about how OHUB is leading the charge to build an inclusive climate tech ecosystem in South Louisiana at OHUB x NOLA, and join the conversation by joining the OHUB x NOLA Ecosystem Channel.About Climate Tech Boot CampThe Climate Tech Bootcamp is a global, virtual program that supports early-stage climate entrepreneurs. To date, it has worked with climate founders from over 20 countries and has a global network of climate tech experts who support their cohorts. The organization provides climate innovators access to live, expert-led training modules, mentors, and a peer community, giving them a foundation they can leverage as they build their ventures. Alumni of the CTB have gone on to launch new climate startups, raise investment, enroll in leading accelerator programs, and establish venture studios and technology networks.

Michelle Jackson

OHUB

+1 6785482461

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube