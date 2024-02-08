Packaging & Distribution Resources Marks 20Th Year With Monumental Growth And Regional/Nationwide Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jack SandbachEDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Twenty years ago, entrepreneur and packaging, distribution, and logistics industry innovator Jack Sandbach launched Packaging & Distribution Resources (PDR). In short order, he built a team of 16 employees with a clear mission to provide unwavering, exceptional service to his customers, to solve a variety of their fulfillment needs, and to put people first, beginning with his employees.The company's accomplishments over the past two decades are significant, making PDR one of the most reliable, nimble, and efficient full-service order fulfillment solutions company in the industry. PDR has invested in state-of-the art technology, equipment, and facilities to achieve these milestones. Highlights of the company's evolution include:Seven of PDR's original 16 employees still work at the company today, while the company employs 250 full-time employees and approximately 800 seasonal team members.PDR, which originally leased a 35,000 square-foot building, now possesses facilities which top 620,000 square feet; an expansion in 2020 added 114,000 square feet with 18 assembly lines and 40-foot ceilings for amplified storage capabilities.In 2021, to meet customer demand PDR expanded to the West Coast, setting up operations in Los Angeles, run by Sandbach's son, Joe Sandbach, and his brother, Sandy Sandbach.The company initially served the beauty industry but has diversified its global clientele to encompass nutritional supplements, PPE, beauty and personal care, home goods, direct response, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies (retail, direct marketing, and e-commerce clientele).PDR is not slowing down. This April, 2024, they will be opening a 35,000 square foot facility in Dallas, Texas. The expansion was based partly on customer demand as three existing customers wanted PDR to be closer to their manufacturing operations. They join PDR's already large existing customer base in Texas.According to PDR's Founder & CEO, Jack Sandbach,“I started this business with one priority that has never changed: to put people first, whether employees, customers, family, or business partners, and success will follow. Loyalty is critical across the business – to the company, its customers, partners, and team. The other key ingredient is to be able to look ahead and anticipate customer needs and proactively create solutions. That's been essential.”PDR is the epitome of a family company. The 20th anniversary celebration was a memorable event for 800 employees and family members and ushered in an exciting new era. Order Processing Manager Belkis Vargas, who's been with Sandbach from the start, says PDR is her second home.“I come here each day and it's like my first day – I'm so excited. We have the company's trust and support and are empowered to do our best job. That trust builds a positive spirit that makes this such a great place to work.”About Packaging Distribution Resources (PDR)Founded in 2003 with facilities in Edison, NJ and Valencia, CA, PDR provides warehousing, pick and pack, assembly, fulfillment, labeling, packaging, freight forwarding, returns processing, shipping, transportation management, customer service, and other services to its global customers. The company serves the beauty, nutritional supplement, PPE, personal care, home goods, direct response, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries. For more information visit .

