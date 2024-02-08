Ngos' JUDICIAL ABUSES AGAINST OCHO SUR FAIL ONCE AGAIN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Peru's Courts ruled in favor of Ocho Sur once again

In this case, the resolution of the Judiciary admitted the arguments presented by Ocho Sur, and therefore, dismissed the case

- Michael Spoor - CEOPUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The first instance judge of the Sixth Constitutional Court of the Court of Justice of Lima issued resolution number 4, dated 13 december 2023, that puts an end to a new legal action without merit, promoted by the Legal Defense Institute (IDL) and the Institute of Forestry and Environmental Studies (KENÉ), both NGOs.These organizations, along with other allies, filed a protection action case No. 00184-2023-0-1801-JR-DC-06 against Ocho Sur, palm oil company in Ucayali, alleging that it is causing damage to the environment, reiterating accusations previously dismissed in court.In this case, the resolution of the Judiciary admitted the arguments presented by Ocho Sur, and therefore, dismissed the case.“Once again, the legality with which our company operates and our respect for environmental and social sustainability have been confirmed through an irrefutable judicial decision”, said Michael Spoor, general manager of Ocho Sur, a company engaged in the sustainable production of products and derivatives of oil palm in Ucayali.Likewise, he urged these organizations to stop attacking Ocho Sur and to use their resources in actions that will contribute to generate better life opportunities for the population in Ucayali, encouraging them to work together and reverse the massive deforestation affecting the region as a result of the terrible economic situation that afflicts thousands of Peruvians in the Amazon.Spoor indicated that their claim pretended to discredit the company, accusing it of having violated the rights to enjoy a healthy environment.“This is not only false, but does not recognize the good practices we are implementing for the Amazon sustainability and a healthy coexistence with neighboring communities, especially with native communities, based on respect for their customs and autonomous decisions”, he emphasized.He specified that certain NGOs have developed a“modus operandi” that abuses the judicial system by filing frivolous claims against Ocho Sur with the sole purpose to damage its image, affect its reputation and the relationship with its clients, in order to attract foreign resources that will help them continue fabricating conflicts that only benefit these organizations.Finally, Michael Spoor reaffirmed that Ocho Sur has successfully engaged near two thousand workers to join the formal sector, with decent and well-paid jobs; and that, thanks to their social responsibility policy, thousands of Ucayali inhabitants living in remote areas now have better health benefits, education, roads, fresh water and other services.Legal Advisor: Estudio GhersiAv. Coronel Portillo 521, San Isidro, Lima+511 222-3286

