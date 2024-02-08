MHA Decides To Scrap Free Movement Regime Between India And Myanmar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India's northeastern states bordering Myanmar.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah in his post on 'X' on Thursday said that“It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's resolve to secure our borders, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of India's North Eastern States bordering Myanmar. Since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR.”

The Home Ministry said that it has been decided to construct a fence along the entire 1643-kilometre long Indo-Myanmar border. To facilitate better surveillance, a patrol track along the border will also be paved.

Amit Shah has said that the Modi government is committed to building impenetrable borders.

The Home Ministry said,“Out of the total border length, a 10 km stretch in Moreh, Manipur, has already been fenced. Furthermore, two pilot projects of fencing through a Hybrid Surveillance System (HSS) are under execution. They will fence a stretch of 1 km each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. Additionally, fence works covering approx 20 km in Manipur have also been approved, and the work will start soon.

--IANS

gcb/bg