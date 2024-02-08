Confer Bharat Ratna On Master Tara Singh: AAP Rajya Sabha MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 8 (IANS) AAP Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Thursday demanded that Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, should be conferred on Master Tara Singh for his contributions to the unification of India and the Sikh community.

Speaking in the Parliament, Sahney said it was Master Tara Singh who had rejected the proposal of (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah and decided that Punjabis and Sikhs wanted to be with India.

“If that decision had not been taken, the border of Pakistan would have been Gurugram, not Atari,” he said.

Sahney also explained how Sikhs suffered during the Partition as over five lakh people lost their lives while lakhs of Punjabis were uprooted and left their fertile land and holy shrine, the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan.

Sahney reiterated that Sikhs are the most patriotic Indians and they had and are still sacrificing their lives for the motherland.

