Digital Media Solutions Provider, Clicktripz, Launches Destination Marketing Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clicktripz, a leading innovator in the online travel industry, has announced the launch of its new division dedicated to exclusively serving destination marketing organizations (DMOs). This strategic expansion marks Clicktripz' commitment to providing tailored solutions that empower DMOs in driving highly qualified travel intenders to their websites and, ultimately, their destinations.

"We're thrilled by the results we're generating for DMOs and their agencies, which mirrors the success we've had bringing travelers to online travel agencies and travel publishers for over a decade," said CRO, Mark Mamber, "We've made a substantial investment in hiring veteran DMO-industry talent, and we couldn't be more excited to introduce DMOs to the unparalleled performance of our media solutions."

Clicktripz has spent the past 12 years integrating its proprietary ad tech stack with over 200 online travel publishers worldwide. This walled garden ecosystem generates large-format media units that leverage invaluable contextual signals provided by each publisher, with zero dependence on third-party cookies. All media is billed on a CPC pricing model, which guarantees every DMO highly qualified traffic, and all non-clicked impressions are 100% value add.

"It's an exciting time to join the Clicktripz team and I'm excited to help spearhead the launch of our DMO services division." said Jamie Claudio, SVP of Marketing & Destination Strategy, "We've curated a diverse and talented group of DMO-industry experts, with decades of experience in the space, and we'll be expanding that team throughout 2024."

As travel trends and tourism continue to evolve, DMOs face unique challenges in reaching and engaging their target audiences. Clicktripz not only recognizes these challenges but answers them with cutting-edge technology applied to the largest network of travel intenders. The result is a uniquely relevant marketing channel where destination marketing organizations can showcase anything from quaint attractions to heart-pounding experiences, all to a targeted audience of travelers.

About Clicktripz :

Clicktripz is among the world's largest travel endemic ad networks, giving travel brands exclusive access to 100 million travel shoppers per month. Our direct publisher integrations do not rely on ad exchanges, and combine destination-specific contextual targeting with large format ad units, which yield the highest engagement rates of any online media channel. All media is purchased on a CPC, guaranteeing highly qualified new travel audience traffic for DMOs. Founded in 2010, Clicktripz generated more than $1BB in sales for our travel advertisers in 2022. For more information, visit

