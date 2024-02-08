EVERSANA CONSULTING Named A Vault Top Ranked Consulting Firm In North America For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA® , a leading provider of commercialization services to the life science industry, today announced its strategic consulting arm EVERSANA® CONSULTING has been named a Top Ranked 2024 North American Consulting Firm by Vault .

2024 marks the third straight year that EVERSANA CONSULTING has joined the prestigious list across North America, following being named a top firm in both 2023 and 2022 .

The ranking is based on employee participation in an anonymous, open-ended survey covering topics ranging from workplace culture to quality of life.

"Each year the competition for top consultants gets stronger, and to be named once again to Vault's prestigious list is a testament to the strategic insights our team across North America delivers to clients to solve their most complex commercialization challenges," said Jim Lang, CEO at EVERSANA. "We look forward to more great news later this month when the Asia Pacific results are revealed."

Vault's rankings are based on exclusive insider information from verified employees in the consulting industry. Each year, Vault surveys thousands of consulting professionals. From these results, top consulting firms are ranked based on prestige, quality of life, and overall best place to work across several categories.

Vault's Firsthand Findings note that "this is a

place to grow and develop your career through wonderful leaders and peers while feeling supported and respected." To view the profile, click here.

EVERSANA's Asia Pacific team also was named to the 2023 Top Ranked Asia Pacific Consulting Firms . 2024 results are expected to be announced later in February. EVERSANA CONSULTING is the global consulting services arm of EVERSANA, serving a broad range of large and small biopharma, med tech and digital therapeutics companies. The team combines business strategy, launch excellence and commercial execution to provide end-to-end advisory services to clients. To learn more, visit eversanaconsulting .

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana or connect through LinkedIn and X .

Media:

Matt Braun

[email protected]

+1 414-975-8831

SOURCE EVERSANA