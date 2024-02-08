(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crowdfunding Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the crowdfunding market size is predicted to reach $32.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.

The growth in the crowdfunding market is due to increasing the use of social media platforms. North America region is expected to hold the largest crowdfunding market share. Major players in the crowdfunding market include JD Inc. (Jingdong), Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Suning Holdings Group Co. Ltd., BNP Paribas Securities Services, LendingClub Corporation.

Crowdfunding Market Segments

.1)By Type: Equity-based Crowdfunding, Debt-based Crowdfunding, Others Types

.2)By Platform Type: Open Service Platform, Managed Service Platform

.3)By Application: Food And Beverage, Technology, Media, Real Estate, Healthcare, Others Applications

.By Geography: The global crowdfunding market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Crowdfunding refers to a way to raise funds for a specific cause donated by a large number of interested people in small amounts and usually during a relatively short period of time, such as a few months. This is frequently done through social networks, which allow supporters to easily share a cause or project cause with their social networks. It allows fundraisers to collect funds from a huge number of individuals using online channels.

