Tickets Now On Sale For The 2024 Mizuho Americas Open LPGA Returns To Liberty National, Jersey City, May 13-19, 2024

Corporate Hospitality and Volunteer Opportunities Now Available; Golf Legend Michelle Wie West Continues to Serve as Tournament Host

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mizuho Americas Open today announced tickets, corporate hospitality packages, and volunteer opportunities are now available for the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open, taking place May 13-19, 2024 at the prestigious Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.Today marks 100 days until defending champion Rose Zhang and the best golfers in the world tee off once again at the trailblazing LPGA tournament, hosted by LPGA icon Michelle Wie West, against the backdrop of the New York City skyline.Zhang made history at the inaugural event in 2023, becoming the first player to win their pro debut on the LPGA Tour since Beverly Hanson in 1951.“The excitement created by Rose Zhang going into the final round of last year's Mizuho Americas Open was incredible,” said Michelle Wie West.“Broadcast coverage was extended and national sports media took notice as she captured the trophy in her professional debut. I'm excited to watch Rose try to defend her title this May in front of some of the most passionate golf fans in the world.”Several ticket options are available for the 2024 event, including general admission for $35 that provides access to the tournament grounds any day Wednesday through Sunday, and a 5-day pass for $125. Veterans, first responders, active military, and Juniors 17 and under receive FREE general admission. New this year will be the option to donate to the Mizuho Americas Open charitable partner, Girls Inc., during the checkout process.Corporate Hospitality packages are also available and include a selection of premium food and beverage options, along with preferred parking. Hospitality packages are available for both individuals and corporations seeking the ultimate entertainment experience.2024 marks the second straight year the Mizuho Americas Open will be played at Liberty National Golf Club, a venue that has hosted several world-class events, including the Presidents Cup and multiple PGA TOUR playoff stops. The tournament will see the best golfers in the world compete for a $3 million purse, one of the largest non-Major Championship purses on the LPGA Tour schedule, bringing the total purse for the 2024 season to a record $118 million.Further elevating the event, the Mizuho Americas Open will once again concurrently host an American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Invitational, which will provide the opportunity for 24 female junior golfers on the AJGA Tour to compete alongside the 120-player LPGA Tour field for their own individual title.As AJGA alum and two-time Rolex Junior Player of the Year, Rose Zhang, captured her 1st win on the LPGA Tour, Yana Wilson captured the inaugural AJGA Invitational, and will return to defend her title, before she begins her freshman campaign on the women's golf team at the University of Oregon in Fall 2024. Wilson will compete against a new crop of talented juniors vying for the 2024 title in a format that continues to offer an unprecedented week of education and access, as the next generation of LPGA Tour players compete inside the ropes, alongside the stars of today.A key component to the overall success of the Mizuho Americas Open will be the team of volunteers who assist with all aspects of tournament operations and are instrumental in providing players and patrons with a memorable experience. An assortment of critical on-course and behind-the-scenes positions such as marshaling, scoring, transportation and hospitality services, among others, are available and allow volunteers to receive an up-close-and-personal experience while assisting with the operations of a world-class professional golf tournament.The Mizuho Americas Open is part of a multi-year agreement between the LPGA, Mizuho Americas, and Liberty National with LPGA Tour icon Michelle Wie West once again serving as Tournament Host and Mizuho Americas Brand Ambassador.For information on corporate hospitality contact Caila Roberts at ....For ticket sales and volunteer opportunities visit . Follow @MizuhoLPGA on Twitter, Instagra and Facebook for the latest news on the event.

