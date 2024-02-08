Flying Taxis To Autonomous Vehicles Set To Enliven The Intelligent Transport System Asia Pacific Forum In Jakarta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ITS Asia Pacific and ITS Indonesia media briefing in Jakarta [7/2]

JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In line with the government's vision to continually enhance the quality of life for the Indonesian people through the improvement and resolution of transportation challenges, Indonesia is set to host the largest Intelligent Transport System (ITS) forum in Asia Pacific in Jakarta this year. The biennial event, named ITS Asia Pacific Forum 2024 , will showcase a variety of transportation system technologies, serve as a meeting place for industry experts, and provide a discussion forum to seek solutions related to the development of ITS in the Asia Pacific.During his visit to Jakarta to support the preparations for the ITS APF in Jakarta in May 2024, Akio Yamamoto, the Secretary-General of ITS Asia-Pacific, continues to advocate for the presence of smart and latest technologies to solve transportation issues in Indonesia.The man who is also the President of ITS Japan underscores the importance of this event for the global community and Indonesia's role in the ITS community. Indonesia's initiative to host the ITS APF 2024 is also expected to enhance the quality of the forum and share strategic initiatives undertaken by Indonesia in the field of smart transportation."Indonesia holds a strategic position for Asia-Pacific to provide an example of success in transforming smart transportation systems and can become an investment pool for investors in this field. With its experience and support from ITS Asia-Pacific members, Indonesia can become a modern benchmark for other countries in building inclusive and efficient transportation systems," stated Yamamoto.The ITS Asia-Pacific Forum 2024 , which receives full support from the Ministry of Transportation of Indonesia, aims to display the latest developments in smart transportation systems and discuss the future of this vital sector in the region.William Sabandar, President of ITS Indonesia, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "ITS APF 2024 is not just a forum; it is proof of our commitment to developing and enhancing the transportation system in Indonesia. Hosting the largest ITS forum in Asia Pacific this year is a matter of pride and a significant opportunity for Indonesia to lead discussions on smart transportation solutions.""The development of ITS in Indonesia is not just a necessity but an urgent priority. We are committed to accelerating efforts in integrating smart transportation technologies that can tackle transportation challenges together with the government," added the former Director of Jakarta MRT.The event, which will be attended by more than 15 transportation ministers, is expected to result in a Jakarta Declaration, where the global transportation community commits to providing smart, efficient, sustainable transportation systems accessible to all layers of society. This will continuously encourage the development of smart transportation systems in Indonesia, such as the introduction of the Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed train, LRT in Bali, changing the development concept from car-oriented to public transport-oriented, and others.Additionally, various latest technologies such as flying taxis, unmanned vehicles, electric cars, and other smart transportation modes will be displayed in an exhibition area filled by national and global business actors in the field of smart transportation systems.

