Absoluteclimo And Turbo Net Zero Partnership Announcement

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AbsoluteClimo and Turbo Net Zero are proud to announce a strategic partnership to bring a new echelon of climate solutions to the global market. This collaboration leverages AbsoluteClimo's decades of experience in climate analytics and forecasting with Turbo Net Zero's seasoned ESG consultancy to equip investors and businesses with the tools for robust climate resilience and insightful sustainability strategies.The partnership is set to transform how clients manage climate-related risks and uncover new opportunities, driving forward a sustainable, decarbonized economy. The strategic partnership offers a fusion of services that combine weather and climate physics modeling into practical climate change challenges faced by global investors and corporates, such as transitioning to a more sustainable business model, accessing sustainable finance, and managing climate-resilient assets. AbsoluteClimo and Turbo Net Zero will continue to fulfill their commitments to innovation and leadership in climate solutions.As this partnership embarks on its mission, it stands as a beacon of progressive thought and action in the climate sphere. The alliance is dedicated to enabling clients to make informed, foresighted decisions that align with environmental imperatives and economic vitality.AbsoluteClimo CEO and Climatologist Brendan Lane Larson said:“We are delighted to partner with Turbo Net Zero to bring corporates a panoply of climate and financial products, consultancy, nuanced insights and viable solutions from time tested skillful models dovetailed with several decades of operational forecasting practice.”Turbo Net Zero Co-Managing Partner Kenny Chen said:“We are excited to partner with AbsoluteClimo to enrich our services with deep climate insights. Through this partnership, we're transforming traditional climate risk assessments into a balanced model that delivers insightful and actionable intelligence.”About AbsoluteClimoAbsoluteClimo is a Honolulu headquartered world leading climate forecasting and risk management company created and operated by pioneering reputable climatologists, meteorologists and seasoned entrepreneurs with accomplished scientific and business industry track record including NASDAQ/NMS listing and successful M&A. We have an outstanding multi-continental, multidisciplinary, diverse global advisory team.About Turbo Net ZeroTurbo Net Zero is a New York headquartered sustainability consultancy company that focuses on providing comprehensive ESG solutions for corporates and investors. Turbo Net Zero is dedicated to becoming the external sustainability office for client companies, driving sustainable development through consulting, data, and technological tools, empowering value creation for businesses, and promoting the enhancement of commercial value.

