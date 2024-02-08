Bolsonaro To Surrender Passport As Brazil Probes 'Coup'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Brasília: Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro will surrender his passport to authorities, his lawyer said Thursday, as police carried out a series of raids targeting suspects accused of a "coup" attempt.

Fabio Wajngarten, the far-right ex-army captain's lawyer and adviser, confirmed in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that Bolsonaro would comply with an order to hand over his passport.

In a separate statement, federal police said they were carrying out dozens of search and seizure operations and executing four arrest warrants in an operation targeting a "criminal organization involved in the attempted coup," a reference to Bolsonaro supporters' invasion of the seat of power in Brasilia on January 8, 2023.