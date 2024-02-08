Bolsonaro To Surrender Passport As Brazil Probes 'Coup'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Brasília: Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro will surrender his passport to authorities, his lawyer said Thursday, as police carried out a series of raids targeting suspects accused of a "coup" attempt.
Fabio Wajngarten, the far-right ex-army captain's lawyer and adviser, confirmed in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that Bolsonaro would comply with an order to hand over his passport.
In a separate statement, federal police said they were carrying out dozens of search and seizure operations and executing four arrest warrants in an operation targeting a "criminal organization involved in the attempted coup," a reference to Bolsonaro supporters' invasion of the seat of power in Brasilia on January 8, 2023.
MENAFN08022024000063011010ID1107828541
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.