Cabinet Approves Student Support Fund In Public Universities Bylaw Amendments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Thursday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, approved an amending Student Support Fund in Public Universities Bylaw for the year 2024.The amendment aims to preserve the legal positions held by scholarships students, loan beneficiaries, or others admitted to universities before provisions of the Student Support Fund in Public Universities Bylaw No. (81) of 2023 entered into force.Under the amendments, provisions of the bylaw No. (114) of 2018 and the following instructions will be applied to scholarship holders, loan beneficiaries, or students enrolled into universities, provided that the government works to implement a new fund-based regulation aimed to direct support to needy students.