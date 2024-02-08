Gasoline, Diesel Prices Up Kerosene Down Globally-Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) - Prices of gasoline and diesel rose globbaly, while kerosene dropped in world global markets in the first week of this February, compared to their rates in the same period 2023.According to data from Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources announced Thursday, the price of 90-octane gasoline in the first week reached $794.2 per ton, compared to $772 last January, marking an increase of 2.9%.Additionally, price of 95-octane gasoline hit $839.6 per ton, compared to $817.2 recorded last January, marking an increase of 2.7%, the ministry's figures showed.Meanwhile, diesel rose from $720.7 per ton to $737 per ton, hitting an increase of 2.3% and price of kerosene went down from $769.5 to $763.2 per ton, constituting a 0.8 percent drop.