Gaza Death Toll Rose To 27,840 Victims

Gaza, Feb. 8 (Petra) - Gaza death toll by Israeli aggression rose to 27,840 Palestinian martyrs, the majority are women and children, since start of the war on October 7 and 67,314 injuries.In a statement Thursday, Gaza Ministry of Health said Israel killed 130 Gazans in the coastal enclave during the past 24 hours.

