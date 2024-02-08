Palestinian Succumbed To Wounds From Israeli Gunfire In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb. 8 (Petra) -Mohammad Khalil Barghouthi, a Palestinian youth from the town of Kafr Ein, northwest of Ramallah, succumbed to wounds of Israeli gunfire, Palestine Medical Complex (PMC) in Ramallah announced.According to its statement Thursday, PMC said the victim was injured about two weeks ago during violent confrontations with Israeli army during its incursion of Kafr Ein town.With Barghouthi's martyrdom, the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, by Israeli army and settler attacks rose to 386 victims.