Chariot Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Confirmed To Speak In Paris At Invest In African Energy (IAE) Forum

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Energy company Chariot's CEO Adonis Pouroulis will speak at the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 forum ( )

in Paris on May 14-15. Pouroulis is expected to discuss Chariot's role in driving transitional gas, power and green hydrogen projects across Africa in support of the energy transition, and further opportunities for global investors in these strategic areas.

Chariot – along with joint venture partner Total Eren – is driving the development of Mauritania's 10 GW Project Nour, set to be one of the largest green hydrogen and green ammonia projects of its kind by 2030. Meanwhile, the company's flagship Anchois gas project in Morocco – featuring total recoverable resources over one trillion cubic feet – represents a high-value gas appraisal and development project with profound implications for Morocco's energy self-sufficiency and exporter ambitions.



Organized by Energy Capital & Power, IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place on May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit .

Actively contributing to Africa's decarbonized future, Chariot is also advancing a 15 MW solar PV project to supply renewable power to a gold mine in Burkina Faso, along with a 40 MW solar project with a platinum mine in South Africa and 430 MW solar and wind project in Zambia. Chariot's pioneering developments will be unpacked further at IAE 2024, connecting European and global investors with Africa's leading energy projects.

“Chariot's efforts to drive Africa's green hydrogen industry, as well as position natural gas as a transition fuel, aligns closely with Africa's commitment to bring low-emission and low-cost energy to its populations. The company's transformation into a dynamic player in Africa's sustainable energy landscape affirms its commitment to our continent's energy future,” says Sandra Jeque, Event and Project Director at Energy Capital & Power, organizers of the IAE 2024 forum.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.--br- src="" alt="Energy Capital & Power" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo