New Balance Expands Reach With New Store Launch In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 8th February 2024 - New Balance, a brand renowned globally for its authentic craftsmanship and running excellence, is delighted to announce the launch of its inaugural store in Hyderabad, at Sarath City Capital Mall, on 7th February 2024. This milestone represents a notable stride in New Balance's strategic expansion within India. The new store is first of its kind in the country since the establishment of the brand's Indian subsidiary.



The innovative retail concept store is crafted to prioritize people, placing them at the core of the consumer experience. Structured around focal seating arrangements, the store seeks to foster a sense of gathering, encouraging customers to interact and connect, draw inspiration and explore their personal style, ultimately cultivating a communal atmosphere. This unique retail space embodies New Balance at the intersection of sports and culture, making it particularly appealing to the youth.



The store presents a thoughtfully curated array of products accompanied by visual narratives. Consumers in Hyderabad will get a chance to experience the brand's innovative Fresh Foam and FuelCell technologies firsthand and the collection will also feature New Balance's iconic franchises such as the 1080, 550, 327, and 9060.



"Our new store in Hyderabad symbolizes more than just a retail space. It's a testament to our commitment to bringing the New Balance experience closer to our customers" said Radeshwer Davar, Country Manager, India, at New Balance. "Hyderabad, with its dynamic blend of modernity and tradition, stood out as the Key city to expand our footprint in India. The vibrant and active lifestyle of the people aligns with our brand ethos seamlessly. We want to welcome patrons to discover New Balance and immerse themselves in the spirit of sport, performance, and culture."



A similar retail concept store of New Balance is set to be launched in Pune next month.





About New Balance



New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. Manufactured in the U.S. for more than 75 years and representing a limited portion of our U.S. sales, New Balance MADE U.S. is a premium collection that contains a domestic value of 70% or greater. New Balance owns five factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance employs 8,000 associates around the globe, and in 2022 reported worldwide sales of $5.3 billion.

Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd

User :- Hemani Ahluwalia

Email :...