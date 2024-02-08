Limacharlie Lands $10.2 Million Series A Funding To Transform Security Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Led by Sands Capital, new round supercharges ability to correct modern security problems

LimaCharlie , the creator of the first-ever Security Operations (SecOps) Cloud Platform, today celebrates a $10.2 million Series A investment round led by Sands Capital with follow-on from new and previous investors, including CoFound Partners , Long Journey Ventures , Lytical Ventures , Myriad Venture Partners , StoneMill Ventures ,

and Strategic Cyber Ventures .

As the demand for a flexible, scalable approach to security grows, the funding will accelerate team expansion and introduce new capabilities to the SecOps Cloud Platform.

Transforming cybersecurity by redefining SecOps

"The SecOps Cloud Platform is transforming cybersecurity from disjointed tools to integrated solutions tailored to each organization's needs. LimaCharlie's vision is to make security operations as flexible as the cloud made IT operations-reducing inefficiencies, security gaps, and extreme costs," said Maxime Lamothe-Brassard , Founder and CEO of LimaCharlie. "This investment allows us to continue leading the paradigm shift toward the public cloud model for cybersecurity. Companies are embracing our vision for flexible, on demand security infrastructure they can leverage to consolidate tools and customize defense."

Unlike traditional vendors, LimaCharlie allows organizations to tailor their security stack to fit their unique needs via an open API. Because it's delivered as flexible infrastructure, integrations are simplified and security teams gain complete control and visibility into their environments.

Financial momentum underscores demand for new approach

Despite challenging conditions for cybersecurity startups, LimaCharlie continues to expand upon its hundreds of customers in enterprise security, managed service providers, and cybersecurity vendors. The company has experienced significant YoY growth, showcasing the transformational potential of a public cloud model for security operations.

"The technology that our businesses and lives depend upon is changing really fast. To secure it, we need to rethink cybersecurity and deploy infrastructure capabilities like LimaCharlie's that can be easily built upon and adapted over time. The age of black boxes is over," said Mark McGovern, Venture Partner at Sands Capital. "LimaCharlie's customers are building amazing capabilities and redefining how cybersecurity is deployed and managed. We're excited to be a part of the solution that's modernizing security."

LimaCharlie's SecOps Cloud Platform is already empowering some of the top technological leaders in information security. One of LimaCharlie's customers, a managed detection and response provider, achieved annual cost savings of $100,000, improved their average detection and response times by 98%, and laid the groundwork for long-term growth after implementing the platform.

"With rapidly evolving threats and technologies, companies are in need of solutions that provide flexibility and future-proof their security posture," said Dean Mai, Co-founder and Partner at Myriad Venture Partners. "At Myriad, we back visionary companies that are strategically positioned to lead their markets. Maxime and the LimaCharlie team embody this ideal. By delivering the agility, extensibility and scalability necessary to stay ahead of escalating security threats and IT complexity, we firmly believe that LimaCharlie has the right platform and talent to redefine the future of cloud-based security operations."

"LimaCharlie has a truly unique vision on where the security market is going," said Lucas Nelson, Partner at Lytical Ventures. "We are excited to be backing an audacious team that is going to fundamentally change, and improve, the security industry."

To learn more about how LimaCharlie is transforming security through SecOps, please visit: .

About LimaCharlie

LimaCharlie was founded in 2018. The company provides critical cybersecurity capabilities and infrastructure

ondemand, API-first, in a way that is built for massive scale. This approach marks a change in the way that cybersecurity is practiced, and brings it in line with modern IT, DevOps, and software engineering principles. LimaCharlie is democratizing access to security infrastructure by allowing any security team, regardless of size or budget, to get started with powerful tools and infrastructure.

About Sands Capital

Sands Capital is an active, long-term investor in leading innovative businesses globally. Our approach combines analytical rigor and creative thinking to identify high-quality growth businesses that are creating the future. Through an integrated investment platform spanning venture capital, private growth equity and public growth equity, we provide growth capital solutions to institutions and fund sponsors in more than 40 countries. Sands Capital is an independent, staff-owned firm founded in 1992 with offices in the Washington, D.C. area, San Francisco, and Singapore.

