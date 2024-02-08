DEEPX at MWC 2024: Advances Ultra-Low-Power On-Device AI Chip for Commercializing Generative AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - DEEPX, a pioneer in AI chip technology, is forging ahead in the development of next-generation products capable of real-time processing for generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs), aiming to revolutionize on-device AI through ultra-low-power AI chips by 2025.

- The company's technological prowess was unveiled early this year on the global stage at CES 2024, where DEEPX's revolutionary core technology earned three prestigious CES Innovation Awards and led to collaborations with over 70 global companies.

- Building on the momentum from CES 2024, DEEPX announced its strategic vision at MWC 2024, presenting a blueprint for the future of on-device AI and expand collaborations with global companies.

(CEO Lokwon, Kim), a frontrunner in AI chip technology, defines the critical technology for commercializing generative AI as the 'Federated Operation of LLM' and is advancing in its technology development. DEEPX is set to revolutionize on-device AI with its cutting-edge ultra-low-power AI chips and making a significant presence at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, held from February 26 to 29, where it will unveil a comprehensive blueprint for on-device AI and plans to expand partnerships with global collaborators. Currently, DEEPX is forging alliances with domestic and European telecommunications companies and global data center corporations, pushing for compatibility and optimization across network and cloud systems.

Prior to MWC 2024, DEEPX achieved a significant milestone at CES by unveiling its first-generation on-device AI chip technology. This accomplishment earned the company three CES Innovation Awards, solidifying its position as a global leader in comprehensive AI chip technology and attracted over 5,000 visitors to its booth. This achievement doubled the customer count of DEEPX's Early Engagement Customer Program (EECP) to 70 global companies, demonstrating the growing industrial demand for DEEPX's on-device AI solutions.

DEEPX's technological journey also includes the development of groundbreaking technology that enables the federated operation of server-scale AI and on-device large AI models. The company is planning to launch on-device AI chips capable of operating at just a few watts while delivering server-scale AI intelligence in personal devices by the second half of next year. This initiative stems from the recognition that on-device AI is the fundamental solution for widespread adoption of not only small AI models but also super-scale AIs like LLMs and generative AI.

Although GPGPU-based solutions are currently the most cost-effective for LLM services such as ChatGPT and Gemini, the total power energy consumed by GPUs operating worldwide has reached levels exceeding the electrical energy of an entire country. This situation poses a critical problem, making the power requirements and costs unsustainable for commercialization. Consequently, big tech company are developing their own AI chips optimized for running their AI algorithms, aiming to replace GPUs.

DEEPX's core technology stands out as it's optimized to significantly enhance performance, reduce power consumption, and optimize costs for on-device AI operation. With these strengths as a foundation, DEEPX is poised to develop 'Federated Operation of LLM' as a decisive technology for commercializing generative AI. This collaborative operation technology between server-scale AI and on-device large AI models is expected to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions, and costs by at least ten to a thousand times compared to relying solely on data centers.

DEEPX's visionary CEO, Lokwon Kim, stated, "DEEPX has gained international recognition for possessing global leading-edge core technology in power and cost efficiency for AI operation. Starting from the second half of this year, we plan to aggressively enter the global market with our first-generation product composed of four AI chips, opening the era of AI Everywhere. Furthermore, we aim to develop new technology that enables artificial intelligence services at the level of super-scale AI with less than 5W, providing the core technology that moves giant artificial intelligence technology from the realm of science to widespread use by humanity. We are committed to becoming a leading comprehensive AI chip company in the global market."

DEEPX's journey to redefine on-device AI with ultra-low-power chips is poised to shape the future of AI, making it more efficient, sustainable, and accessible for everyone. Visit to learn more about DEEPX's innovative AI solutions.

About DEEPX

Founded in anticipation of an era when artificial intelligence will be as ubiquitous as electricity and Wi-Fi, DEEPX develops the underlying technology for high-performance AI semiconductors and computing solutions that can make all electronic devices intelligent. DEEPX's AI semiconductors are optimized for various AI applications, improving the energy efficiency of AI devices and enabling efficient AI functions. Currently, DEEPX is collaborating with customers such as Hyundai Kia Motors Robotics Lab, POSCO DX, and Jahwa Electronics, which joined forces earlier this year on mass production development. The brand is further expanding cooperation with more than 40 global companies in smart cameras, control and security systems, robots, AI medical devices, and AI servers, and is actively conducting global promotions centered on the United States, China, and Taiwan region.

