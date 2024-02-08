BIOTRONIK And IMDS Join Forces To Launch Innovative Micro Rx Catheter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Meticulously Designed Rapid Exchange Catheter Now Commercially Available in the United States

BUELACH, Switzerland, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOTRONIK is proud to introduce the Micro RxTM

catheter, a novel rapid exchange microcatheter developed to easily enhance guidewire support during percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). This cutting-edge device, exclusively distributed by BIOTRONIK, is manufactured by IMDS (Interventional Medical Device Solutions).

Micro Rx catheter marks the fourth IMDS product BIOTRONIK has brought to the U.S., creating a compelling portfolio of devices which includes NHancer Rx, TrapIT, and ReCross catheters.

The Micro Rx catheter

features a reinforced distal shaft with a core wire between two layers of braids for optimal push transfer and a tapered tip with the market's smallest tip leading edge1 for high penetration force. Additionally, it features a thoughtfully engineered Proximal-End-Stop that allows for seamless integration of a guide extension catheter2 to gain additional support. The Micro Rx catheter is commercially available today in the United States and in March 2024 in Canada.

Dr. Ashish Pershad, MD, Director of Interventional Cardiology at Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center , one of the first users of the MicroRx catheter, shared his experience. "It provides good support and has a low profile allowing for great tip control for coronary guidewires in complex lesions. Not having to switch out your OTW catheter after you cross a difficult lesion is a huge convenience in an era where 190 cm wires are the norm in most cath labs."

Acknowledging the intricacies involved in navigating through challenging vascular anatomies, such as tortuous vessels and highly stenosed lesions, the Micro Rx catheter is designed to prioritize user-friendly intervention, eliminating the need for trapping. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of vascular trauma during procedures, subsequently reducing the overall duration of patients' exposure to the catheterization lab environment and associated risks. It has the potential to enable non-chronic total occlusion (CTO) operators to successfully treat more complex anatomies3,4.

"IMDS has invested its expertise and dedication into the development of the Micro Rx catheter, with a specific focus on alleviating challenges in PCI," said Ryan Walters, President at BIOTRONIK USA. "This has resulted in a state-of-the-art solution, benefiting both physicians and the patients. We are proud to bring this innovation to the U.S. market."

1

Profile compared to Finecross® MG Coronary Micro-Guide Cathether

2 End-stop is 6F Guide Extension Catheter compatible

3

Goel PK, Sahu AK, Kasturi S, et al. Guiding principles for the clinical use and selection of microcatheters in complex interventions. Front. Cardiovasc. Med. 2022;9:724608 doi: 10.3389/fcvm.2022.724608

4

Leibundgut, G. et Al. A Novel Device for Additional Guide Wire Support to Cross Tortuous Anatomy and Tight Lesions - The Micro Rx Rapid Exchange Microcatheter. Journal of Invasive Cardiology. 1-9

Micro Rx is a trademark of IMDS. Distributed by BIOTRONIK in selected countries.

Finecross is a trademark or registered trademark of Terumo Group of Companies.

About BIOTRONIK:



At BIOTRONIK, patient well-being is our top priority and has been for 60 years. BIOTRONIK is a leading global medical technology company with products and services that save and improve the lives of millions suffering from heart and blood vessel diseases as well as chronic pain. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, we are dedicated innovators who develop trusted cardiovascular, endovascular and neuromodulation solutions. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and is represented in over 100 countries.

About IMDS

IMDS has, for more than 15 years, focused on developing innovative devices that push the boundaries of the treatment of complex lesions in PCI. Already recognized as an expert leader in the field of CTO and bifurcation disease, IMDS is committed to making novel devices for the treatment of everyday complexity. Working with respected physician experts, our goal is to make it easier for the majority of operators to successfully treat patients who present with complex lesions every day. IMDS is headquartered in Roden, The Netherlands.

