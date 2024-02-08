Pie Insurance Integrates With Ivans Download

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration enhances Pie partner experience through automated delivery of workers' comp policy information to agency management systems

Milwaukee, WI., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced that Pie Insurance (“Pie”), an insurtech specializing in commercial insurance for small businesses, has integrated with Ivans Download for workers' comp insurance policies.

Ivans Download automates the exchange of policy data, enabling Pie's partner agents to instantly receive client policy information directly into their agency management systems. Pie's integration with Ivans eliminates manual processes, giving agents more time to grow their businesses and more efficiently serve their small business clients.

“We're continuously working to enhance our partner experience through new features, tools and technology-led solutions all in support of our mission to make commercial insurance affordable and as easy as pie," said Kelly North, vice president of business development at Pie.“Ivans Download will help us better meet the needs of our agency partners while enabling them to service their clients faster.”

“People are used to easy, fast, and automated online experiences and they expect this experience with every other service provider,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans.“By making information and updates instantly available within agency management systems, Ivans Download will help Pie make that simple and seamless digital experience for agencies a reality.”

Learn more about Pie's integration with Ivans here .

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 600 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day's work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is leveraging technology to transform how small businesses buy and experience commercial insurance, with the goal of making it affordable and as easy as pie. Pie's intense focus on granular, sophisticated pricing, and data-driven customer segmentation enables Pie to match price with risk accurately across a broad spectrum of small business types, which allows Pie to offer more affordable insurance to small business owners. Since 2017, Pie has received over $615 million in funding and partnered with over 4,000 agencies nationwide.

