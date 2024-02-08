Leasequery Rebrands To Finquery, Reflecting Company’S Focus On Contract And Spend Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The technology provider's transformative rebrand and enhanced offerings highlight its dedication to meeting evolving customer and partner needs

Atlanta, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseQuery , a leading software provider with solutions built to efficiently manage companies' largest areas of spend, today announced its rebrand as FinQuery. This extensive rebrand effort conveys the company's expanded focus on empowering finance, accounting and IT with a unified platform that manages what companies lease, use and subscribe to, and the contracts that govern those agreements.

FinQuery's unified platform for contract and spend intelligence enables companies to manage, account, optimize, budget and forecast these major areas of spend all in one place, using the company's proprietary AI-enabled technology.

“Our new branding is a key element in our growth strategy to better communicate the value our offering provides,” said George Azih, CEO of FinQuery .“Trusted by more than 7,800 organizations to manage their lease portfolios, our expansion into other contract-based areas of spend such as software and subscriptions, was a natural next step. Since our founding, our mission has been to simplify the complex with technology. FinQuery emphasizes our focus to continue moving forward in helping customers accurately manage their greatest areas of spend beyond lease accounting.”

For over a decade, LeaseQuery, now FinQuery, simplified lease accounting and SBITAs, facilitating compliance for finance teams with its CPA- and auditor-approved solution. The acquisition of StackShine last year aimed to assist organizations in managing software investments. The company's market research revealed over 80 percent of CFOs, controllers, and finance directors require additional non-lease contract storage. This urgency for a streamlined platform serving as a system of record for customers' major areas of spend led to LeaseQuery's rebrand.

Under its new name, FinQuery will now provide solutions for accounting, finance and IT teams through the FinQuery Platform for contract and spend intelligence, setting itself apart from the market. The platform includes:



LeaseQuery Powered by FinQuery: Streamlined lease accounting solution for organizations adhering to U.S. GAAP (including FASB, GASB and FASAB standards) as well as the IFRS.

LeaseGuru Powered by FinQuery: Streamlined lease accounting solution for organizations with small lease portfolios.

FinQuery Software Management: A comprehensive SaaS management solution to reduce costs and streamline tool management. FinQuery Contract Management: An AI-enabled, centralized contract management solution to enhance post-signature visibility for informed spending decisions.

“The rebrand marks a strategy hyper-focused on a complete, specialized approach to helping customers manage their top areas of spend,” said Karen Marchione, CMO at FinQuery .“FinQuery captures who we are at our core while aligning with our company's vision to provide a world-class platform for contract and spend intelligence.”

Establishing market standards, the company has backed 7,800+ organizations, cultivated a 250+ industry partner network, earned a stellar 4.8/5 user rating on G2, and received accolades from Inc., Deloitte, SIIA, EY and others. The new brand signifies a refreshed purpose while honoring the company's heritage: delivering unmatched visibility for informed spending decisions, enabling customers to tackle business-critical challenges.

About FinQuery

FinQuery, formerly LeaseQuery, empowers 36,000+ professionals to optimize decisions in their top spending areas-leases, software subscriptions and financial contracts-setting us apart in the market. Our award-winning AI-driven software minimizes risk, boosts efficiency and cuts costs.

Explore FinQuery's Platform for contract and spend intelligence, including solutions for contract management, specialized accounting ensuring compliance with ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96, and software management. Learn more at FinQuery.

