Mining Equipment Market Set To Soar Past USD 201.55 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anticipated from 2023 to 2030, the Mining Equipment market encompasses various equipment types like Underground, Surface, Crushing & Screening Equipment, Drills & Breakers, and more. These serve applications in Metal, Non-metal, and Coal Mining, promising substantial growth and innovation in the industry.
Westford,USA, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Mining Equipment market size is expected to reach USD 201.55 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing demand for mineral resources driven by urbanization and industrialization, the need for advanced equipment to enhance productivity and efficiency in mining operations, rising investments in infrastructure development and construction, expansion of mining activities in emerging economies, and the adoption of automation and digital technologies to improve safety and reduce operational costs is fueling the market's growth.
According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Mining Equipment market, increasing adoption of autonomous and remote-controlled mining equipment to improve safety and productivity, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) and data analytics for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, the focus on sustainability and the development of environmentally friendly mining equipment, the rising demand for electric and hybrid mining vehicles to reduce emissions and operating costs, and the exploration of deep-sea mining and asteroid mining, opening new opportunities for specialized mining equipment are the trends that aid in the market's growth.
Mining equipment is a broad term that refers to the machinery and tools used to extract minerals from the earth. It can include excavators, loaders, trucks, drills, crushers, conveyor belts, and other specialized equipment. Mining equipment is used in both surface mining and underground mining operations.
Excavators Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Excavators are versatile machines used in various mining operations, including digging, loading, and material handling. Their adaptability makes them a valuable choice for a wide range of applications. Modern excavators often feature advanced technologies and attachments that enhance digging and loading efficiency.
Metal mining is the Leading Application Segment
Metal mining, including activities related to gold, copper, iron ore, and other metals, often experiences fluctuations in commodity prices. High demand and favorable prices can drive increased investment in mining equipment. As accessible ore deposits near depletion, mining companies may invest in advanced equipment to access deeper or more remote reserves.
Asia-Pacific is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements
Asia-Pacific has numerous resource-rich countries, including Australia, China, India, and Indonesia. These countries have extensive mining operations for minerals, coal, and metals. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in Asia-Pacific drive the demand for raw materials, encouraging mining activities and investments in mining equipment.
A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Mining Equipment market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Mining Equipment.
Key Developments in Mining Equipment Market
Komatsu announced its purchase of the Gelsenkirchen GGH Group in Germany to expand its underground mining equipment sector. This acquisition will strengthen the company's position in the mining sectors of Europe, South Africa, and India.
