Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market To Accumulate A Valuation Of USD 6.4 Billion By 2030, Advancing At A 10.9% CAGR | Marketdigits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market was valued USD 3.1 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market” , by Type (In-house Robot, Outdoor Robot), Charging Mode (Manual Charging, Auto-Battery Charging,), Operation Mode (Self Drive Robot, Remote Control Robot) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 3.1 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 6.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 10.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type , Charging Mode , Operation Mode and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Bissell Inc. Black+Decker Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Dyson Inc. Ecovacs Robotics, Inc. Electrolux AB

Market Overview

The robotic vacuum cleaner market has experienced significant growth and evolution in recent years, driven by technological advancements, increasing consumer demand for automated cleaning solutions, and the growing awareness of the benefits of robotic vacuums. This market overview will explore key trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities within the robotic vacuum cleaner market. The global robotic vacuum cleaner market has been witnessing robust growth, with market size reaching billions of dollars annually. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the desire for convenience have fuelled the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners across residential and commercial sectors. The technological innovations have been pivotal in shaping the robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Advancements in sensors, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and navigation systems have enhanced the efficiency, cleaning performance, and autonomy of robotic vacuums. Features like smart mapping, obstacle detection, and voice control have become increasingly common, providing users with more intuitive and seamless cleaning experiences. Consumer preferences have shifted towards convenience-oriented products, driving the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. Time-strapped individuals, dual-income households, and aging populations seek automated cleaning solutions that can save time and effort. Additionally, the proliferation of smart homes and IoT (Internet of Things) devices has further accelerated the adoption of robotic vacuums, as they seamlessly integrate into connected ecosystems. While the market is characterized by opportunities, certain challenges exist. Competition among manufacturers intensifies as more players enter the market, leading to price wars and margin pressures. Moreover, concerns regarding privacy and data security associated with connected devices raise apprehensions among consumers, influencing purchase decisions. The market for robotic vacuum cleaners exhibits regional variations influenced by factors such as economic development, consumer preferences, and regulatory environments.

Major Vendors in the Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market:



Bissell Inc.

Black+Decker Inc.

Dyson Inc.

Ecovacs Robotics, Inc.

Electrolux AB

Haier Group Corporation

ILIFE Innovation Ltd.

iRobot Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG.

Neato Robotics, Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Urbanization and Busy Lifestyles

The Urbanization trends have led to the emergence of smaller living spaces and increasingly hectic lifestyles, fostering a heightened demand for convenient household products such as robotic vacuum cleaners. In densely populated urban areas, the constraints of limited living space render traditional vacuum cleaners impractical due to their bulky and unwieldy nature. In contrast, robotic vacuum cleaners provide a sleek and agile alternative that seamlessly navigates through confined spaces, making them well-suited for urban living environments. Moreover, the rapid pace of urban life leaves little room for time-consuming household chores. With individuals juggling demanding work schedules, social commitments, and personal responsibilities, the need for efficient and autonomous cleaning solutions becomes paramount. Robotic vacuum cleaners address this need by autonomously mapping and cleaning floors, freeing up valuable time for urban dwellers to focus on more pressing tasks or leisure activities. The appeal of robotic vacuum cleaners in urban settings extends beyond their compact design and time-saving capabilities. These devices offer a level of convenience that aligns seamlessly with the modern urban lifestyle, where efficiency and multitasking are prized. By automating the cleaning process, robotic vacuum cleaners empower individuals to maintain a clean living environment without sacrificing precious time or energy. As urbanization continues to accelerate globally, particularly in emerging economies where rapid urbanization is a prominent trend, the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners is poised to grow exponentially. In these dynamic urban landscapes, where space is at a premium and time is a precious commodity, consumers increasingly prioritize convenience and efficiency in managing their households. Robotic vacuum cleaners are well-positioned to meet these evolving consumer needs, offering a hassle-free solution for maintaining cleanliness amidst the hustle and bustle of busy urban environments.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Growing Awareness of Health and Hygiene

Rising Disposable Income

Increasing adoption of smart home technology fosters the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners.

Increasing Aging Population Ongoing advancements in sensors, AI, and navigation

Opportunities:



Innovative Cleaning Technologies

Expansion into Emerging Markets

Enhanced Battery Life and Efficiency

Subscription-based Models and Services Integration with Smart Home Ecosystems

Integration with Smart Home Ecosystems

The integration of robotic vacuum cleaners with smart home ecosystems represents a significant opportunity for manufacturers to enhance the functionality and appeal of their products. By seamlessly connecting with other smart devices and platforms, robotic vacuum cleaners can offer users greater convenience, control, and automation in managing their household cleaning tasks. Imagine a scenario where a user's robotic vacuum cleaner is integrated with their smart home hub, allowing them to control and monitor cleaning activities remotely via a smartphone app or voice commands. The user can schedule cleaning sessions, adjust cleaning settings, and receive real-time notifications, providing unparalleled flexibility and convenience. Furthermore, integration with smart home ecosystems enables robotic vacuum cleaners to collaborate with other smart devices for enhanced automation and efficiency. For example, the vacuum cleaner can communicate with smart thermostats to identify when the user is away from home and initiate cleaning sessions accordingly. It can also integrate with security cameras to map out areas for cleaning and avoid obstacles in real-time. Additionally, integration with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant allows users to control the robotic vacuum cleaner hands-free, simply by issuing voice commands. This hands-free operation enhances the user experience, especially for individuals with mobility issues or busy lifestyles. Coming to the conclusion, integrating robotic vacuum cleaners with smart home ecosystems presents a compelling opportunity to enhance their functionality, convenience, and appeal to consumers. By leveraging the power of connectivity and automation, manufacturers can create a seamless and integrated cleaning experience that aligns with the evolving needs and preferences of modern homeowners.

Asia Pacific dominated the market for Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner.

Asia Pacific dominated the market for robotic vacuum cleaners with a significant share over the forecast period. The dominance of the region is attributed to the low cost of the product, the high purchasing power of consumers, and the strong presence of key players in the region. The growth of the market in the region is also due to the rising trend of buying products via e-commerce channels or internet retailing. Asia Pacific is the largest hub for the manufacturing of electronic devices thus propelling market growth in the region. Furthermore, the rapid urbanization of commercial and residential sectors in the region is generating and increasing the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. This dominance is primarily attributed to several factors, including the affordability of the product, robust purchasing power among consumers, and the significant presence of key industry players within the region. Moreover, the market's expansion in Asia Pacific is fueled by the growing trend of purchasing goods through e-commerce platforms or online retail channels.

Asia Pacific serves as a prominent manufacturing hub for electronic devices, further contributing to the region's robust market growth. Additionally, the rapid urbanization observed in both commercial and residential sectors across the region is driving a surge in demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. This urbanization trend underscores the increasing need for efficient cleaning solutions amidst the burgeoning urban landscapes of Asia Pacific. Therefore, Asia Pacific's dominance in the robotic vacuum cleaner market is underpinned by a combination of factors, including product affordability, strong consumer purchasing power, the presence of key industry players, expanding e-commerce channels, and the region's role as a major manufacturing hub. As urbanization continues to accelerate and consumer preferences evolve, the demand for robotic vacuum

The In-house Robot Segment is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaners market is expected to be primarily dominated by the in-house robot segment, maintaining the largest market share throughout the forecast period. This segment encompasses robotic vacuum cleaners specifically designed for indoor residential use, addressing the diverse cleaning needs of homeowners across various living spaces. Equipped with advanced features and functionalities, these devices are adept at effectively navigating and cleaning indoor environments, including floors, carpets, and hard-to-reach areas. The appeal of in-house robotic vacuum cleaners is further bolstered by the increasing adoption of smart home technologies and the growing trend towards home automation. Integration with smart home ecosystems enables seamless control and monitoring of cleaning activities via smartphone apps or voice assistants, aligning with modern lifestyle preferences for convenience and connectivity.

Segmentations Analysis of Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: -



By Type



In-house Robot

Outdoor Robot

By Charging Mode



Manual Charging

Auto-Battery Charging

By Operation Mode



Self-Drive Robot

Remote Control Robot

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

