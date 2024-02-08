Orthopaedic Navigation Systems Market Surges To USD 8.3 Billion By 2030, Reflecting An 16.9% Growth | Marketdigits

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Orthopaedic Navigation Systems Market was valued USD 2.7 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Orthopaedic Navigation Systems Market ”, by Component (Service, Hardware, Software), Application (Data Security, Secure Enclaves, Pellucidity Between Users, Others) Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud-based), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & defense, Healthcare, IT & telecommunications, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Orthopaedic Navigation Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 8.3 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 16.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Component, Application, Deployment Mode, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW B. Braun Melsungen AG Stryker Sample of Companies Covered Medtronic Smith+Nephew Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint

Market Overview

Orthopedic Navigation Systems provide real-time guidance by integrating imaging data, such as X-rays or CT scans, with computer algorithms, allowing surgeons to navigate through complex anatomical structures with greater accuracy. These systems are particularly valuable in joint replacement surgeries, spine surgeries, and trauma cases, where precise placement of implants or instruments is crucial for optimal patient outcomes. The Orthopedic Navigation Systems market is a dynamic and evolving segment within the broader medical devices industry, offering innovative solutions for precision and accuracy in orthopedic surgeries. These systems utilize advanced technologies, including computer-assisted navigation, to aid surgeons in planning and executing orthopedic procedures with enhanced precision. The rising trend of outpatient orthopedic surgeries and the increasing adoption of navigation systems in ambulatory surgical centers present additional market opportunities. The shift towards outpatient settings is driven by factors such as cost-effectiveness, reduced hospital stays, and advancements in surgical techniques that enable quicker recovery. Orthopedic Navigation Systems play a crucial role in supporting these trends by facilitating precise and efficient procedures in various surgical environments. This aligns with the broader healthcare industry's emphasis on value-based care, where achieving positive patient outcomes in a cost-effective manner is paramount.

Major Vendors in the Global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market:



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker

Medtronic

Smith+Nephew

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

Zimmer Biomet

Amplitude Surgical

Kinamed, Inc.

Globus Medical OrthAlign

Rising incidence of orthopedic disorders and surgeries

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, such as osteoarthritis, fractures, and musculoskeletal injuries, is a key driver for the Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market. As the global population ages and lifestyles evolve, the incidence of orthopedic conditions is on the rise, leading to a growing demand for orthopedic surgeries. Navigation systems play a pivotal role in assisting surgeons in complex procedures, ensuring precise implant placement, alignment, and reducing the risk of complications. The rising awareness among both healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits of navigation-guided orthopedic surgeries further fuels the adoption of these systems. The market is responding to the escalating need for advanced solutions that can address the challenges associated with diverse orthopedic conditions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Technological Advancements and Innovation

Rising Incidence of Orthopaedic Disorders and Surgeries Increasing Demand for Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgical Procedures

Opportunities:



Rising Demand for Personalized and Patient-Specific Orthopaedic Solutions

Integration of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Orthopaedic Navigation Systems Expanding Applications in Emerging Markets and Specialized Orthopaedic Procedures

Expanding applications in emerging markets and specialized orthopedic procedures

The Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market can tap into opportunities presented by expanding applications in emerging markets and specialized orthopedic procedures. As healthcare infrastructure improves in emerging economies, there is a growing demand for advanced medical technologies, including orthopedic navigation systems. These systems can find applications beyond traditional joint replacement surgeries, such as in trauma, spine, and sports medicine procedures. Additionally, the increasing adoption of robotic-assisted surgeries in orthopedics opens avenues for navigation systems to complement and enhance the capabilities of robotic platforms. By diversifying the applications of orthopedic navigation systems and adapting them to specialized procedures, the market can access untapped segments and cater to evolving surgical needs, thereby expanding its global footprint and market share

The market for orthopedic navigation systems is dominated by North America.

In 2023, North America is poised to take the lead in the Orthopedic Navigation Systems market, with the United States projected to dominate the regional landscape, a trend anticipated to persist through 2028. this growth is driven by a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and early adoption of advanced medical technologies. The region benefits from a large pool of well-trained orthopedic surgeons who readily embrace innovative navigation systems. The prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, an aging population, and a proactive regulatory environment contribute to the market's growth. The United States, in particular, is a major contributor to the North American market, with a robust presence of key market players and a strong focus on technological advancements.

The Orthopedic Navigation Systems market is experiencing robust growth worldwide, with Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region after the dominant North America. Rapid economic development, increasing healthcare investments, and a rising awareness of advanced medical technologies contribute to market expansion. Countries like China and India have burgeoning populations with a rising incidence of orthopedic disorders. However, market penetration is influenced by factors such as healthcare infrastructure variability, diverse regulatory landscapes, and varying levels of acceptance of new technologies. As these economies continue to strengthen their healthcare systems, the adoption of orthopedic navigation systems is expected to increase.

The optical segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on technology, the market is divided into electromagnetic, optical, and other segments. Notably, the optical segment emerged as the market leader in 2022, commanding the highest revenue share. This technology has significantly advanced surgical procedures, particularly in complex scenarios, thereby surpassing traditional surgical systems. The optical surgical navigation system stands out for its user-friendly nature compared to its predecessors, operating on the principle of stereo vision with remarkable precision. These systems are particularly beneficial for medical procedures demanding utmost precision and intricate access paths. Optical navigation systems, including technologies such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and Raman Spectroscopy, play a crucial role in sensing the inherent characteristics of bone, providing surgeons with valuable visual insights. The growth of this segment can be attributed to these advantageous features associated with the technology.

On the other hand, electromagnetic navigation systems utilize electromagnetic techniques involving magnetic field generators and detectors to generate real-time images of the body. This navigation system holds particular significance for the elderly population, who are prone to various physical conditions. The National Cancer Institute emphasizes the use of electromagnetic external shock wave therapy (ESWT) systems in orthopedic procedures. Specifically designed for orthopedic applications, ESWT systems aim to alleviate pain and address chronic orthopedic ailments such as plantar fasciitis, lateral epicondylitis, and calcifying tendonitis of the rotator cuff. As the demand for such orthopedic ESWT systems continues to rise, it is expected to bolster the growth of this segment in the foreseeable future.

Segmentations Analysis of Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: -



By Application:



Knee



Hip



Spine

Other

By Technology:



Electromagnetic



Optical

Other Technologies

By End Use:



Hospitals



Clinic

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

