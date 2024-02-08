Visiting Media And Matterport Digital Twins Redefine Hospitality Sales With Immersive Media In Multi-Year Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Matterport's 3D Property Marketing solution, together with Visiting Media, drives transformative hotel marketing and sales solutions for thousands of hotels around the world

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading digital twin platform to access, understand, and utilize properties, announced an agreement with Visiting Media, a global leader in immersive sales enablement and channel distribution solutions for the hospitality sector.



Visiting Media serves tens of millions of users around the globe, supporting the world's largest hospitality brands including Hilton, Hyatt, IHG Hotels and Resorts and more. With this new agreement, Visiting Media deepens its use of Matterport's Digital Twin Platform and Property Marketing solution as the 3D technology of choice for the thousands of hotels it supports.

In collaboration for years, Visiting Media has amplified the application of Matterport's digital twins for virtual tours of more than 17,000 spaces. With this extension of virtual tour capabilities, hospitality revenue teams can save daily hours by streamlining multiple workflows across their properties while supporting above-property teams and enhancing channel distribution capabilities. This new agreement highlights the powerful application of these technologies, working better together for the unique needs of hospitality sales and marketing teams.

IDC analysts predict that by 2025, roughly 50% of travel and hospitality organizations will adopt digital twins to increase efficiency and, ultimately, bookings.1 The worldwide hospitality industry is a $4.7 trillion market according to Statista, and has historically relied on face-to-face engagements to facilitate sales, assess a property, or execute property improvement plans.2 The industry is currently undergoing a paradigm shift, with immersive technologies becoming an increasingly critical asset for the marketing and management of hotels, vacation rentals, entertainment venues, and more.

Visiting Media's sales enablement platform is a pioneering force in the hospitality industry, providing hotels the ability to differentiate their offerings through a brand-agnostic interface to swiftly craft personalized Visiting Media Experiences for every prospect and guest. This unique approach ensures quick and versatile delivery through multiple channels to meet distinct customer's needs in a one-to-one or one-to-many approach through digital asset management and channel distribution. Integrating Matterport's digital twins with Visiting Media's software streamlines the access and distribution of marketing materials to empower sales and revenue teams in the competitive and fast-paced hospitality sector, enabling them to surpass revenue targets and thrive in a dynamic market.

“Our commitment to excellence extends to our partnerships, and collaborating with Matterport exemplifies this dedication. At Visiting Media, we understand that offering top-notch software means aligning with best-in-class technologies to perfect workflows at and above properties,” said Ben Powers, CEO.“Integrating Matterport digital twins seamlessly into our platform is a natural progression to make immersion pragmatic and effective for our customers. We're not just changing expectations; we're setting a new standard for what a sales platform can achieve in the hospitality industry.”

“Over the last few years, we've seen a notable shift as hospitality clients seek to integrate more digital solutions into their everyday operations,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer, Matterport.“The immersive capabilities of our digital twins are a perfect complement to Visiting Media's best-in-class software, which together, is changing what hospitality clients have come to expect from a sales platform."

To bring pragmatic immersive solutions to front-of-house and sales departments, as well as hotel brands, management companies, and ownership groups overseeing hotel revenue growth, Visiting Media is redefining how sales assets are distributed across omni-channels. With Matterport directly integrated into their mix of digital assets, hotels can multiply the effectiveness of their sales strategies, tools, and content. These solutions together allow teams to save time, automate workflows, manage their marketing presence and accelerate the sales cycle in ways never before possible.

Beyond the rich media assets Matterport's Property Marketing solution provides, hospitality clients are increasingly turning to the company's Facilities Management and Design and Construction Management solutions to improve operational efficiency across property portfolios, streamlining brand standards, onboarding and training, guest services and property improvement plans.

Learn more about how Matterport and Visiting Media can support your property marketing and sales enablement needs.

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media is a software company on a mission to revolutionize sales enablement and digital asset management solutions for property and above-property sales teams within the hospitality and event industry. We focus on delivering unparalleled competitive advantage by redefining how assets are managed and distributed across various channels. Learn more at visitingmedia.

Media Contact:

...

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking digital twin platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal, and marketing. Learn more at matterport and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2024 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

...

Investor Contact:

...

1 IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Hospitality, Dining, and Travel 2023 Predictions

2 Statista: Market size of the hospitality industry worldwide in 2023, with a forecast for 2027