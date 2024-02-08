D&H Distributing Launches “Go Big AI” Program To Help Partners Profit From Market Transformation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Training, Enablement & Tools Focusing on Productivity-Enhancing, AI-Powered Solutions Like Copilot Will Empower MSPs & VARs to Capitalize on Emerging Tech -



HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing , a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American channel, announces it has launched its Go Big AI Program, a series of trainings, consultative initiatives, and resources designed to help MSP and VAR partners in the IT channel navigate the transforming marketplace as AI-powered solutions such as Microsoft Copilot gain prominence. D&H is offering targeted trainings, a new SuccessPath“Getting Started with AI 101” course and Partnerfi Community workshops, sales enablement tools and go-to-market strategies, lead generation and marketing support, in addition to ongoing AI-centered content at its 2024 THREAD Technology Conferences. The goal is to demystify these complicated solutions for partners, enabling them to implement specific sales strategies to monetize these offerings while the market is on the cusp of practical adoption.

Global industry analyst IDC forecasts that the spending on GenAI (generative artificial intelligence-based) software, related hardware, and services will reach $151.1 billion by 2027, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 86.1% from 2023 to 2027 . As we move into the initial quarters of 2024, the shift toward an“AI Everywhere” ideology will enter a critical build-out phase, where AI-based self-service elements and intuitive, productivity-boosting capabilities will be incorporated into mainstream infrastructures.

Microsoft Copilot is one of the first products to implement a serviceable application of this technology, wherein AI helps users navigate commonly-used features, empowering users to get more benefit from apps running on the ubiquitous Microsoft 365 platform. D&H's Go Big AI program involves AI-technology pioneers such as Microsoft, AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm, in partnership with OEMs incorporating AI-based features from Lenovo, Dell, HP, HPE, Cisco, and others, in solution categories including PC devices and data center products.

“There's an urgency to act on this opportunity,” noted Marty Bauerlein, D&H's chief commercial and consumer officer.“We estimate that 90% of organizations are still in their earliest stages of maturity when it comes to utilizing AI. There's a window for our partners to capture significant share, if they can identify what AI-based applications are best for their practices. MSPs and VARs need guidance on how to drive adoption. As a broad-based distributor with decades in the market, superior support resources, and stellar relationships with the leading vendors in this space, we bring invaluable insights to the table.”

D&H's Go Big AI Program Offers:



A new“Getting Started with AI 101” SuccessPath series of in-person and virtual workshops

D&H's Partnerfi engagement community workshops and its AI Advisory Board Think Tank

A D&H AI-focused Solutions Lab technical webcast

A“D&H Go Big AI” Partner Hub portal to centralize resources

Sales enablement tools such as:



An AI Partner Playbook



Positioning statements



Sales prospecting guides



Customer targeting techniques



Solution-building, deployment, cross-sales, and provisioning strategies

Services catalogs utilizing D&H's“AIM” (Assessment, Implementation, Management) methodology

Focused end-user lead generation programs, digital advertising, and social media strategies through D&H's MKT+SHIFT marketing services arm Increased adoption strategies conducted through D&H's 70% outbound-driven sales model, with a 100% North American coverage model.



“Major investments by the world's biggest tech companies like Microsoft, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and more are making this year one of the most pivotal timeframes in IT history. The market is reorganizing around this new paradigm, eager to not just understand the technical specifications of how AI is manifesting in solutions like Copilot, but how this catalyst will renovate the future of the workplace,” Bauerlein continued.“Partners have told us they need help cutting through the market 'noise' created by vendors and other distributors. D&H is leaning in with a program to educate partners on tangible sales opportunities to help them monetize AI solutions and services. Together we can deliver new self-service capabilities to the IT community in a range of both public and corporate markets, focusing on platforms like Microsoft's Azure and 365, in addition to a list of top-flight vendor solutions.”

“We're thrilled to be working with D&H to implement new AI-driven sales objectives through their Go Big AI program. D&H has been an attentive partner through many market transformations, helping us make decisions on emerging technologies and trends that have proven to be genuinely effective for our practice,” said Dan Parris, vice president and general manager at Data Center Warehouse, an MSP in California.“We're confident they can help us devise a bespoke AI strategy around solutions like Microsoft Copilot and a host of other intuitive productivity-enhancing solutions, generating a great potential to grow our business.”

“Just as D&H has consistently aided its MSPs in navigating intricate markets in the past, we eagerly anticipate collaborating with them to simplify AI-driven solutions for our end-users and formulate tactics to capitalize on these innovative products,” said Robert Hessell, CEO of Source 1 Solutions in the Tampa, FL area.“With the workplace undergoing significant transformation, it has always been D&H's ethos to proactively seize emerging opportunities as trends evolve. Our objectives are aligned to secure a definitive competitive advantage in the delivery of AI to the market.”

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. Having recently ended its 105th year (dandh/anniversary ), its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the US and Mississauga, Ontario, in Canada, with additional warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit , or follow the distributor's Facebook and Twitter feeds, and @dandh

