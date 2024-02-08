Crane Aftermarket By Recent Developments And Demand 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Crane Aftermarket Analysis for Rising End-User, Competitive Landscape and Growth Factors 2032
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cranes play a central role in a wide range of industries and are indispensable for a variety of activities. They enable the safe and efficient lifting and moving of heavy loads and are used in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, assembly lines, construction projects, shipyards and the oil and gas sector.
Despite their versatility, the high costs associated with cranes often make them redundant for many companies and industries over the course of the year. This seasonal pattern of demand underlines the importance of the global crane aftermarket , where companies can source cranes as and when they are needed, rather than maintaining them throughout the year.
Drivers:
Increasing urbanization, population growth and global construction activity are major contributors to the growing importance of cranes in various applications worldwide. In addition, growth in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, logistics, mining, automotive and manufacturing is expected to drive demand for cranes in the foreseeable future.
Government investments in infrastructure development projects are further boosting the adoption of cranes on a global scale. Considering the widespread utility and demand for cranes, the global crane aftermarket is poised for growth as companies are opting for rental solutions to reduce the high cost of purchasing and maintaining cranes.
Top Players:
Manitowoc, Altec Industries, Palfinger AG, Konecranes, Tadano Ltd., Manitex International, Sany Group, XCMG, Maxim Crane Works L.P., Terex Group
Segmentation Based On:
By Type -
Mobile Cranes
Fixed Cranes
By Weight Lifting Capacity -
Low
Low-Medium
Heavy
Extreme Heavy
By Industry verticals -
Building and Construction
Oil and Gas
Mining and Excavation
Agriculture and Landscaping
Others
