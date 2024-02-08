Michelle Goss Of Spirit Mountain Healing Services To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The use of horses for therapeutic purposes dates back to ancient times. In World War I, veterans received horse-based therapy in the early 20th century. While early use of horses for therapeutic purposes existed, the modern form of Equine Assisted Learning Therapy (EALT) has continued its development and diversification. Here is an introduction to current day Equine Assisted Learning Therapy (EALT) and Michelle Goss.

Michelle Goss owns Spirit Mountain Healing Services, a 501c3 non-profit in Gilbert, Arizona. As the Chief Empowerment Officer, she creates curriculum, facilitates classes/sessions of Equine Assisted Learning Therapy (EALT) with clients ranging from tweens to adults. Services take place at her two-and-a-half-acre ranch. Additionally, she partners with local behavioral health agencies where she and her horses work with specific clients at their locations. Many of her clients have experienced trauma in their life. Statistics show that nearly half (46%) of US adults experience at least one traumatic event in their lifetime (NIMH), and between 15% and 43% of youth 12-17 experience at least one trauma. (PTSD National Center). Traumas include bullying, isolation, physical/sexual assault, witnessing violence, losing a loved one, and the list goes on.

Michelle's passion for horses began as a young girl when she owned and rode horses daily. She was a professional horseback riding instructor and trainer for more than thirty years, and horses have always been an integral part of her life. Her love for horses has never wavered, and in college, Michelle earned a BS in Equine Science, a Minor in Small Business, and a Master's Degree in Counseling and Psychology in Equine Assisted Mental Health. Her calling was to combine her love of horses with her educational path.

Given the trajectory of her life focused around horses and her desire to help others discover the pain and issues holding them back, Michelle started Spirit Mountain Healing Services in 2015. She has helped more than 4,100 clients. Michelle finds her work to be meaningful and fulfilling on many levels. At the ranch, clients feel safe, comfortable, and supported by the horses. Michelle facilitates sessions and utilizes a variety of activities with the horses for each person. Subsequently, clients learn techniques for better understanding and managing their traumas to live a more empowering and authentic life.

About the Herd: Michelle's therapy horses, Spinner and Tenacity, two full-size horses; Bandit and Jaida, two miniature horses work side by side with clients on the ground. There is no riding of horses during the sessions. The benefits of Equine Assisted Learning Therapy are helping lower blood pressure and heart rate, improving communication and social skills, elevating emotional regulation, increasing self-esteem and confidence, and much more.

Additionally, Michelle has written a book titled Looking Within: Coming Home to Yourself Through Equine-Assisted Learning. Her book shares many success stories of those that have experienced Equine Assisted Learning Therapy at her ranch. It is available on Amazon.

Equine Assisted Learning Therapy is a transformative process that offers sustainable relief and teaches valuable techniques for breaking through life's barriers and learning how to reconnect with one's true authentic self.

