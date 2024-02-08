L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers Of The Future Volume 40 Scheduled For May Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Writers & Illustrators of the Future Winners and Judges for 2023 posing on stage at the L. Ron Hubbard Awards Gala

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40, with winners from eight countries, is scheduled to be released in May 2024.

- L. Ron Hubbard, Contest founderLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Year 40 for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future marks four decades of realizing Mr. Hubbard's vision that“A culture is as rich and as capable of surviving as it has imaginative artists... It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged” (L. Ron Hubbard, Contest Founder)The Writing Contest is the longest-running science fiction and fantasy competition of its kind in the world.“This year, we have winners from eight countries-Canada, China, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, United Kingdom, and the United States of America,” stated the Contest Director, Joni Labaqui.“So not only are the Writers and Illustrators Contests the largest competitions of their kind in the world, their scope truly is international.” Winners will be flown to Hollywood for a week-long workshop culminating in a festive awards gala where winners will receive their trophies, and one grand prize winner for both the Writer Contest and Illustrator Contest will be announced.Special recognitions, awards, and proclamations have already started to arrive, congratulating Mr. Hubbard on 40 years, and proclamations from mayors across the United States proclaiming“L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Week.”Winners to be published in“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 40” are:Writers of the Future Contest WinnersFIRST QUARTER1. Stephannie Tallent from California“Life and Death and Love in the Bayou”2. Galen Westlake from Canada“The Imagalisk”3. John Eric Schleicher from Montana“Squiddy”SECOND QUARTER1. Rosalyn Robilliard from United Kingdom“The Wall Isn't a Circle”2. Sky McKinnon from Washington“The Edge of Where My Light Is Cast”3. James Davies from Maryland“Ashes to Ashes, Blood to Carbonfiber”THIRD QUARTER1. Lance Robinson from Canada“Five Days Until Sunset”2. Kal M from Malaysia“Butter Side Down”3. Lisa Silverthorne from Nevada“Summer of Thirty Years”FOURTH QUARTER1. Jack Nash from Virginia“Son, Spirit, Snake”2. Tom Vandermolen from Washington“Nonzero”3. Amir Agoora from Connecticut“Da-ko-ta”Illustrators of the Future Contest WinnersFIRST QUARTERArthur Haywood from PennsylvaniaSelena Meraki from the NetherlandsCarina Zhang from ChinaSECOND QUARTERAshley Cassaday from TexasTyler Vail from TexasMay Zheng from New JerseyTHIRD QUARTERPeggy Hooper from OregonJennifer Mellen from UtahPedro N. from PortugalFOURTH QUARTERSteven Bentley from OregonConnor Chamberlain from New ZealandGuelly Rivera from CaliforniaL. Ron Hubbard initiated the Writers of the Future Writing Contest in 1983 to provide“a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 2,000 novels and nearly 6,300 short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies. In addition, 16 winners have a combined 41 New York Times bestselling books.The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,800 illustrations and 390 comic books, graced 700 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit .

Emily Jones

Author Services, Inc.

+1 323-466-3310

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube