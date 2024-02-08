Rocky Mount Mills Welcomes Three New Culinary Ventures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food and beverage businesses join ever-evolving campus

- Evan Covington ChavezROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rocky Mount Mills , the bustling mixed-use campus renowned for its blend of contemporary living, office spaces, dining and entertainment options, announces the opening of three new food and beverage establishments. These new businesses promise to bring unique flavors and experiences to the Rocky Mount community, further establishing the Mills as a premier destination for foodies and casual diners alike.Introducing Our New Businesses:Larema Beverage Company (1121 Falls Rd):Spearheaded by Kevin McLaughlin, the visionary behind the popular Larema Coffee House locations in downtown Rocky Mount and Wilson, NC, Larema Beverage Company can be summed up as: Brewery + Taproom + Kitchen. It's a community hub where craft beverages and unique culinary experiences come to life. Patrons can enjoy a rotating selection of beers crafted by Head Brewer Ben Pollard, house-made sodas, ciders, kombucha, and cold brew nitro coffee on draft. Complementing the beverage selection is a menu of fresh, healthy, and delicious foods made to order by Chef Camden Grant, along with a rotating array of specialty desserts. The welcoming indoor and outdoor spaces are designed to make every visitor feel comfortable and valued. Larema Beverage Company is a testament to McLaughlin's commitment to creating spaces that bring people together and his desire to build connections throughout all of Rocky Mount. The business held its grand opening January 20 and will operate as follows: Wednesday-Thursday 4-9pm; Friday-Saturday 1pm-10pm; Sunday 11am-5pm; Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.Jack's at the Mills (1135 Falls Rd):Building on the success of the original Jack's in Wilson, NC, restaurateur Morkos Youssef brings his culinary expertise to Rocky Mount with Jack's at the Mills. This fine dining American restaurant is a haven for food enthusiasts, offering a menu rich in quality fresh meats and ingredients. Specializing in steak, including wagyu and special cuts, the restaurant also features weekly dinner specials inspired by diverse cultures. Complementing the exquisite food is a selection of craft cocktails, making Jack's at the Mills a must-visit for a refined dining experience perfect for business meetings, family celebrations, and date nights. The restaurant plans to open in late February, operating six days a week as follows: Lunch: Mon-Fri 11AM - 2PM; Dinner: Mon-Sat 5:00PM - 9:30PM.Mixers (1139 Falls Rd., Suite 117):Mixers is set to become a vibrant social hub for networking, relaxation, and entertainment. Co-owned by Tia Lucas and Devin Mooring, who also owns the popular Aroma Bar and Bistro and Izzoo's Cafe bars in downtown Rocky Mount, it is a cocktail bar designed for folks looking for great conversation, casual get-togethers and a spot to mix and mingle or watch the big game. Offering a range of spirits, wines, beers, and non-alcoholic options, Mixers boasts a casual yet classy atmosphere with an inviting interior. The bar will feature theme nights, specials, and event space for parties and gatherings, along with TVs for sports enthusiasts. The bar will open in the spring of 2024, operating Thursday through Monday with exact operating hours TBD.A Culinary Renaissance at Rocky Mount Mills:These new establishments mark a significant milestone in the evolution of Rocky Mount Mills as a culinary destination. Evan Covington Chavez, Director of Real Estate at Rocky Mount Mills, expressed excitement about the openings, stating, "The arrival of these diverse and high-quality food and beverage businesses not only broadens the choices at the Mills but also strengthens the sense of community and vibrancy that is the hallmark of Rocky Mount Mills."Join the Celebration:The opening of these venues will be celebrated with a series of special events and promotions. The Rocky Mount community and visitors are warmly invited to explore the unique offerings and immerse themselves in the distinctive atmospheres of each new establishment. Event details will be posted on the social media channels for Rocky Mount Mills and the individual businesses.###ABOUT:Rocky Mount Mills is a historic cotton mill transformed into a dynamic mixed-use development in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. It is home to an expanding array of businesses, restaurants, breweries, and residential spaces, making it a focal point for innovation, culture, and community engagement. Learn more at .CONTACT:

Evan Covington Chavez

Rocky Mount Mills

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram