Arianna Kalian, Former Engineering Executive At Lockheed Martin, Appointed As Chief Engineer Of DG Matrix

Arianna Kalian, Chief Engineer

Former Lockheed Martin and GM executive joins DG Matrix to spearhead development of next-generation electrification solutions with a deep focus on reliability.

- Arianna KalianRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DG MATRIX , the leader in EV charging and microgrid solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Arianna Kalian as Chief Engineer. Arianna brings more than two decades of experience as a product and engineering executive in the aerospace, energy, and automotive industries. She most recently served as Chief Engineer Director at Lockheed Martin, where she managed a major helicopter program. Earlier in her career, Arianna held both engineering and manufacturing positions in General Motors' EV1 Electric Vehicle program.In her new role at DG Matrix, Arianna will lead the company's 100+ strong, multidisciplinary engineering team to deliver products that exceed customer expectations. Her experience leading teams across various industries, stages, and disciplines to deliver incredibly complex, safety-critical, and high-reliability products will enable her to successfully execute pioneering development and to create products that are ready for widespread commercial deployment."I am delighted to welcome Arianna to DG Matrix" said Haroon Inam, CEO of DG Matrix. "If we want to meaningfully decarbonize, we need to engineer highest-quality products that are reliable, robust, and safe. Her leadership not only as an engineering executive but also as a strong business mind will bring our engineering team to new heights.”Arianna echoed her excitement, commenting "DG Matrix is leading a revolution in electrification technology, and I am excited to lead the groundbreaking work being done by our engineering team. We have an unbelievable opportunity to create significant impact, and I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing new product development.”Arianna earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree, Summa Cum Laude, from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, and Master of Science degrees from Columbia University (Mechanical Engineering) and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (Engineering Science / Management of Technology), both with 4.0 GPAs. A registered Professional Engineer, she holds two U.S. patents. Beyond her professional endeavors, Arianna is an accomplished oboist, focusing on chamber music performance.About DG Matrix:DG Matrix is revolutionizing the power electronics industry with its ultra-compact, versatile, and highly-reliable solutions designed to enable electrification everywhere. Offering dynamic integration of any energy source (AC or DC), up to 10-X reduction in product footprint and volume, industry-leading efficiency, and a modular design for enhanced reliability, DG Matrix is redefining the global electrification market. The company's transformational, patent-pending multi-port architecture enables universal applications, empowering users worldwide to power anything using any energy source. Backed by a team of experienced executives with deep industry expertise, DG Matrix is actively engaging with partners and customers who share their vision of a decarbonized world, deploying solutions for clean, secure, and reliable power globally. Learn more atFor media inquiries, please contact:

