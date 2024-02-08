Modigent's Ashley Welvaert Honored As A Trailblazer In Top 50 Women Leaders In Construction And Civil Works

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modigent Chief Legal Officer Ashley Welvaert

- Modigent Chief Legal Officer Ashley WelvaertPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Modigent, LLC, a pioneer in infrastructure, technology and energy solutions, proudly announces that the company's Chief Legal Officer, Ashley Welvaert, has been named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works.The honor comes from Women We Admire, a national organization that provides news and information on today's women leaders in business, sports, medicine, law and other fields, and recognizes their professional achievements.“The construction and civil works industry is spearheading economic growth and fortifying infrastructure development across the U.S. The rise of women leaders showcases a remarkable transition within an industry that has long been dominated by men. As more women enter this field, they bring diverse perspectives, innovative ideas, and fresh approaches to problem-solving, ultimately leading to improved project outcomes,” said Geri Canton, member of the Editorial Team of Women We Admire.Ashley Welvaert's journey in the construction and energy sectors is a narrative of breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks for women in traditionally male-dominated industries. Currently in her mid-30s, Ashley symbolizes a new era of young, dynamic leadership.“This honor is not just a reflection of my professional journey, but also of Modigent's inclusive leadership and culture,” said Welvaert.“My goal is to encourage a new generation to grow professionally and blend innovative approaches with traditional methods for sustainable industry development.”Modigent CEO Dan Bueschel lauded Welvaert's early-career achievements, aligning with the company's forward-thinking leadership approach.Modigent leads the charge in next-generation infrastructure, technology and energy solutions. With a portfolio spanning specialized brands in HVAC, Plumbing and Control Systems, Modigent's influence stretches across key U.S. markets. Underpinned by a culture of service, collaboration and integrity, Modigent sets high standards and champions a sustainable working environment.Follow the link to view the full list of The Top 50 Women Leaders in Construction and Civil Works of 2023 – Women We Admire (thewomenweadmire). To learn more about Modigent's innovative approach, visit .About Modigent:Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent, LLC drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology and energy solutions. Operating across the USA with a portfolio of specialized brands in the HVAC, Plumbing and Controls Systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration and integrity. Explore Modigent's offerings, locations and career opportunities at .

Ania Kubicki

Angles Communications

+1 480-277-9245

...