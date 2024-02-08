Merrick Towle Announces Retirement Of Founding Leadership, Welcomes Industry Veterans To Lead Agency, And Changes Name

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Merrick Towle is now Merrick Creative

GREENBELT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Merrick Towle, a leading name in brand and marketing for the past 40 years, today announces a name change and significant transition in its leadership as the founding executives, Harry Merrick and Glenn Towle, retire from their roles. Stepping into their esteemed positions are two seasoned industry veterans, Jason Smith and Thomas Frank , who bring decades of experience and fresh perspectives to guide the agency into its next chapter of growth and success.Harry Merrick and Glenn Towle, co-founders of Merrick Towle, have been instrumental in shaping the agency into the powerhouse it is today. With their visionary leadership, dedication, and commitment to excellence, they have built a legacy that will resonate within the industry for years to come. Their retirement marks the end of an era, but their impact on the company and the industry will endure. Harry Merrick will remain involved in Merrick Creative in an advisory role."We are immensely grateful to Harry and Glenn for their remarkable leadership and contributions to Merrick Towle," said Jason Smith, the newly appointed CEO and Partner of Merrick Creative. "Under their guidance, the agency has achieved remarkable milestones and garnered a reputation for innovation and client satisfaction. We wish them the very best in their well-deserved retirement and look forward to working with Harry in his new role."Jason Smith brings with him over 25 years of experience in professional services, operations management and customer success, having spearheaded numerous successful campaigns throughout his career. His strong leadership skills and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with Merrick Creative's core values.Joining Jason is Thomas Frank, who assumes the role of Partner and Chief Creative Officer. Tom brings a wealth of expertise in marketing and advertising, having held leadership positions in several renowned agencies. His strategic acumen and passion for driving results make him the perfect fit to lead Merrick Creative into the future."I am thrilled to be part of Merrick Creative and build upon the strong foundation and full team of immensely talented professionals established by Harry and Glenn," said Thomas Frank. "Together with Jason and this incredibly creative team, I am excited to drive innovation, deliver exceptional results for our clients, and uphold the agency's reputation for excellence."With Jason Smith and Thomas Frank at the helm, Merrick Creative is poised to continue its legacy of delivering cutting-edge brand and marketing solutions and driving measurable success for clients across multiple industries, including real estate, hospitality, technology and consumer products.For more information about Merrick Creative and its services, please visit merrickcreative.About Merrick CreativeMerrick Creative is a brand management and technology consultancy, built on big ideas, decades of experience and innovative ways to attract your target audience.Whether your brand is established, vying for loyalty or seeking new audiences, Merrick Creative is here to help. Thoughtful, inventive and determined, we bring your customers a brand experience that endears you to them. You take it from there.Creativity is good business.

