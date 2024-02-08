Portable USB Duplicator Available From Nexcopy USB104SA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mr. MorrisLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The USB104SA is a portable and standalone USB Duplicator where no PC is required to operate the system. The portable unit is 6 inches wide and 3.5 inches deep and weighs less than one pound.The standalone USB Duplicator will copy from one master to four targets by the touch of a single button. The unit will copy 1GB of data to all targets in under one minute. Time of duplication is dependent on speed of flash memory.Greg Morris, President of Nexcopy, "The portable USB Duplicator carries many of the same features as our larger 15 target and 31 target duplicator systems, only in a small, compact design. There is no size limitation for USB sticks which can be used, but unfortunately, not ideal for copying USB hard drives."Morris continues, "The small, portable form factory is very popular with certain market segments and receiving great feedback about the performance and reliability."The Nexcopy USB Duplicator features the following capabilities:- Device Copy- Compare- Format- Quick Erase- Full Erase- Speed TestingDevice Copy: This is a binary copy process where boot code, partition table and data is copied from a physical master to all targets connected. The copies will be digital replicates of the master down to the last byte.Compare: Nexcopy uses CRC (Cyclic Redundancy Check) verification. This is a technique used to detect errors in digital data transmission. CRC involves generating a checksum based on the data and appending it to the message. The checksum is recalculated and compared to the receiving checksum. When they match, the data is correct; otherwise, an error is detected. CRC is widely used in network protocols, storage systems, and digital communication where data integrity is crucial.Format: The USB104SA offers FAT32 and exFAT format options. FAT32 is best used for devices that are 4GBs or smaller and exFAT is recommended for devices of 8GBs and larger. They USB duplicator does not auto-detect which format should be done, it is user defined.Quick Erase: This function will write random binary code to wipe clean the master boot record and partition table of the flash memory device. Using this function does allow for data recovery from forensic software if needed.Full Erase: The Full Erase function writes random binary code to the entire device. This process will whip the master boot record, the partition and all data. Using this function does not allow for forensic software to recover the data. This is a secure method to wipe the device clean of any and all data.Speed Testing: Check the read and write speeds of the device using the Speed Test function. This feature is used to check the quality of flash memory before USB duplication. The faster the write speed, the higher quality of flash media is being used.The USB104SA portable USB Duplicator is capable of copying up to 35MB/second to all targets. This will yield a copy speed of under one minute per GB to all targets connected. The copy speed is dependent on the write speed of the flash memory so USB duplication times will vary depending on the NAND memory used in the device.Nexcopy Inc. is a technology company based in Southern California that specializes in providing innovative solutions for digital media duplication and distribution. Founded in 2004, Nexcopy has established itself as a leading manufacturer of USB duplicators, SD card duplicators, and other data duplication equipment.Product Portfolio: Nexcopy offers a diverse range of products designed to address the needs of various industries and applications. This includes USB duplicators capable of copying multiple USB drives simultaneously, SD card duplicators for copying Secure Digital media, microSD duplicators, and CF card duplicators. Their products cater to sectors such as education, government, corporate training, content distribution, and more.Innovative Solutions: Nexcopy is known for its commitment to innovation and product development. They continuously introduce new features and technologies to enhance the performance, efficiency, and security of their duplication solutions. For example, their USB duplicators often feature advanced functions such as copy protection, write protection, and serialization capabilities.Focus on Security: Nexcopy places a strong emphasis on data security and protection. Many of their products incorporate features such as copy protection, which prevents unauthorized duplication or access to sensitive content stored on USB drives or SD cards. These security measures are particularly valuable for businesses and organizations that deal with confidential or proprietary information.Customer Support: Nexcopy is known for its dedication to customer satisfaction and support. They offer technical assistance, troubleshooting guidance, and product training to help users maximize the capabilities of their duplication equipment. Additionally, their responsive customer service team is available to address inquiries and provide assistance as needed.Global Presence: While headquartered in Southern California, Nexcopy serves customers worldwide through a network of authorized resellers and distributors. This global presence enables them to reach a diverse range of markets and industries, ensuring that their products are readily available to customers across different regions.Nexcopy Inc. is a well-established technology company known for its innovative solutions, reliable products, and commitment to customer service. With a focus on digital media duplication and distribution, Nexcopy continues to meet the evolving needs of businesses, organizations, and individuals seeking efficient and secure data duplication solutions.

