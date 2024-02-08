Kansas City Chiefs And Baltimore Ravens Share Common Ground With Long Range Weather Predictions By Weather 20/20

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Weather 20/20 recently collaborated with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens along their journeys to the AFC Championship, providing long range meteorological forecasting in a twist of fate that ultimately saw them play against each other.Weather 20/20 is a Kansas City, Missouri, based ultra long range weather data and forecasting insights for data-driven decision makers. The company was founded in 2016 by Gary Lezak, a renowned meteorologist and creator of the LRC (Lezak Recurring Cycle) model. This long range weather prediction model has been adopted by meteorologists everywhere for its ability to take into account unique weather cycles and patterns to yield staggering accuracy.Lezak's API and intelligence reports through Weather 20/20 are trusted by entrepreneurs and businesses across sectors such as agriculture, energy, retail, tourism, and sports. The Weather 20/20 website and Substack are go-to resources for weekly insights, climate trends, and detailed reports that the public can use. Weather 20/20 also provides forensic services in legal disputes in which weather has been a factor.Leaders with both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens approached Weather 20/20 independently for long range weather consulting. On-field staff collaborated directly with the meteorological team at Weather 20/20 to get accurate weather forecasts ahead of their playoff games. Bad weather was forecast weeks in advance, allowing each of the teams to prepare their fields accordingly for incoming weather before the playoff games began.In an interesting turn of events, the Chiefs and Ravens went on to play each other in the AFC Championship. The game showcased both teams' unwavering skill and determination, as well as the strategic advantage that both teams had as part of Weather 20/20's advanced meteorological insights.“I was pretty impressed with how you did predict the timing of the storm AFC Championship week...The constant monitoring and tracking was exactly what we needed,” said Sean Kauffman, head groundskeeper at M&T Bank Stadium.Brett Veach, general manager for the Kansas City Chiefs, said,“Awesome, great forecast verified. We had your LRC forecast for this week's game preparations a month ago, and it was spot on again. You have never been wrong.”According to a spokesperson for Weather 20/20,“Our mission is to empower organizations with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions, and the fact that two elite NFL teams trusted us independently speaks volumes about the reliability of our services. We are honored to have played a pivotal role in the playoff journeys of both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.”One example of Weather 20/20's impressive accuracy can be found in the 2014 Super Bowl. Weather 20/20 was the only weather forecasting company that got the prediction right. 12 weeks ahead of the game, Weather 20/20 forecast an unseasonably warm day.Weather 20/20 is taking weather forecasting where it has never gone before, integrating the most forward-thinking technology innovations and today's most prominent meteorological thought-leadership to yield exceptional results for long range weather forecasting. More information can be found at .ABOUT WEATHER 20/20Weather 20/20 is a collaboration of meteorologists and data engineers who are creating next-gen long-range weather forecasting methodologies for enterprise needs.

