Winter Salon Series Wows Crowd At The Southampton Inn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Southampton Inn Logo

Mercedes Ruehl, Tovah Feldshuh, Joy Behar, Angela LaGreca, Lenny Babbish (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini)

Behar, Angela LaGreca (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini)

Dede Gotthelf, Steven Gaines (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini)

Atmosphere (Photo credit: Lisa Tamburini)

Angela LaGreca, Joy Behar, Mercedes Ruehl and Tovah Feldshuh Turn On the Southampton Off-Season

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Winter Salon Series kicked off at the Southampton Inn featuring works in progress (comedy, monologues, music, stories).Hosted and produced by writer, comedian and Emmy award-winning producer Angela LaGreca it featured divorce monologues written by Joy Behar (award-winning comedian and co-host of 'The View') and performed by Behar, Academy-award-winning actress Mercedes Ruehl, and Broadway and television star Tovah Feldshuh.The monologues, crafted by Behar and based on interviews she conducted with women about their lives leading up to divorce, were hilarious and moving.New York Times best-selling author Steven Gaines told wildly entertaining stories about the Hamptons and musical director Lenny Babbish shared his story about working with Leonard Bernstein, and a laugh-out-loud parody about aging he wrote called '(Not) A Lot of Livin' To Do”. LaGreca opened the show with standup and then weaved a dramatic and hilarious tale about the role of music and the 'Ave Maria' in her life.The event was sold out and featured light bites and cocktails. Attendees who wished to have dinner afterwards in town could enjoy a prix fixe Salon special offered by Main Prospect.The series is part of an ongoing effort to engage the community in the so-called 'off season'. Judging by the smiles on the crowd that day, The Southampton Inn was the 'in' place to be.Southampton Inn owner, Dede Gotthelf says,“We were honored to host such an incredibly talented group of award-winning entertainers in the 'off season'. I am deeply grateful to Angela, Lenny, Mercedes, Joy and Tovah, and we are so lucky to have them in our community to provide such universal belly-laughs.”The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude's and brunch on the weekends. Claude's, The Library and The Ballroom are all popular spots for parties and events.

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram