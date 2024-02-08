RAPID DOSE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES A NEW BOARD MEMBER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MKT:DOSE)

BURLINGTON, ON, CANADA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT” or the“Company”) trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol MKT:DOSE announces the appointment of Angela O'Leary to the Board of Directors.Mark Upsdell, CEO of RDT said“We are excited to welcome Angela to our Board of Directors. She brings expertise, experience and leadership in government procurement and commercial revenue generation. Angela's proven success incubating and growing product sale revenues in the health sector align with the vision and critical success factors for RDT. We look forward to Angela sharing her own experiences and developed methodologies as we grow RDT revenues.”Angela O'Leary is a distinguished leader in the Canadian business landscape, renowned for her entrepreneurial skill and strategic leadership. Her career is highlighted by the successful establishment and growth of several enterprises, which have significantly impacted various sectors and generated substantial revenues. She holds the professional CBAP designation (Certified Business Analysis Professional), accredited by the IIBA, and she is also a certified PROSCI change management practitioner. She graduated from the University of Ottawa with a BA in Women's Studies.A defining highlight of Angela O'Leary's career is her ownership and leadership role as CEO of a medical supply company. Under her stewardship, the company achieved remarkable success, particularly in the healthcare sector, with sales reaching into the hundreds of millions. This significant achievement demonstrates O'Leary's exceptional ability to propel growth and ensure profitability in highly competitive markets.Her business journey includes founding and leading a staffing and sourcing firm, which was successfully acquired in a private deal, and holding a significant leadership role at a technology company. These roles further highlight her extensive experience and adeptness in business management.O'Leary's ascent to CEO positions in multiple companies underscores her visionary leadership and strategic thinking. Her commitment to hard work and excellence has been a constant throughout her career.In addition to her business achievements, O'Leary is deeply committed to philanthropy and societal betterment in Canada. She is a strong advocate for social responsibility, actively engaged in initiatives aimed at dismantling systemic barriers and inequalities across different facets of society, all with the overarching aim of making a significant and positive contribution to Canadian society. Her dedication to these causes is integral to her professional identity and philosophy.About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStripTM is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit .Contacts:RDT Investor Contact:Mark Upsdell, CEO...416-477-1052CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“potential”,“believe”,“intend”,“will”,“could”,“are planned to”,“are expected to” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStripTM product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

