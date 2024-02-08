WOW! Named A Best Internet Service Provider Of 2024 By U.S. News And World Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Broadband company ranked first for fastest upload speeds and second for best cable internet service providers and best value

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW ), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company was named a 2024 Best Internet Service Provider in the United States by U.S. News and World Report. Out of a list of 25 providers offering all types of internet across the U.S., including fiber, cable, digital subscriber line, satellite, fixed wireless, and 5G home internet services, WOW! ranked first for fastest cable upload speeds, second for best cable internet service providers (ISPs) and fourth overall.

U.S. News and World Report's Best Internet Service Providers annual list identifies the top broadband companies by analyzing and comparing a variety of publicly available data, including internet search data. Companies are also compared across several criteria, including monthly fees, connection type, download speed, upload speed, available bundles, and state availability, with U.S. News and World Report noting these are the factors that matter most to consumers when choosing an internet service provider.

WOW! was recognized for offering the fastest upload speeds of any cable internet service provider in this year's list. The company was also ranked second for best value and made the top five ranking for both best fiber ISPs and best cable ISPs. Other attributes highlighted in the report include competitive speeds and reliable connectivity, no data caps or contracts, promotional savings and free self-installation kits. WOW! also offers a variety of bundling options, including YouTube TV and a mobile offering, WOW! mobile powered by Reach .

"At WOW!, we strive to meet the diverse needs of our customers and thank U.S. News and World Report for recognizing our dedication by naming us among the very best internet service providers on this prestigious list," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Being acknowledged is a proud moment for our team, and we will continue to prioritize innovation and customer satisfaction in the ever-evolving landscape of broadband services."

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit

