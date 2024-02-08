Obviohealth And Oracle Life Sciences Expand Partnership Globally

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To integrate diverse data in decentralized clinical trials and offer enhanced multi-site, multi-lingual integrations

ObvioHealth, a global digital clinical trials company, and Oracle Life Sciences are expanding their partnership globally following the results of a year-long, successful effort launching trials in Asia Pacific. The collaboration will enable the efficient capture, integration, and analysis of multi-source clinical trial health data anywhere in the world-from participants, clinicians, devices, and labs.



The expanded partnership coincides with the release of ObvioGo® 2.0, the next generation of ObvioHealth's digital clinical trial platform and mobile app. The new product includes a code-free study design platform with enhanced multi-lingual functionalities, enabling the translation and validation of eCOA and study app screens into any left-to-right language. eCOA data from the ObvioGo platform streams in real time into Oracle's Clinical One solution, making remote participant and site-based clinical assessments immediately available for monitoring.

"The expansion of ObvioGo, in partnership with Oracle, is an important step towards truly globalizing digital trials," said Ivan Jarry, CEO of ObvioHealth. "Sponsors will benefit from the ability to capture data at home, in-clinic, or while participants are on the go, alongside Clinical One's robust data management, at a global scale."

ObvioHealth and Oracle initially

announced the collaboration focused on Asia Pacific in October 2022. Since then, the two companies have launched multiple trials. A recently completed Phase I trial deployed through this effort evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of a vaccine candidate for Sudan Ebola virus. In this study, participants used ObvioGo for remote reporting of injection site reactions and changes in health status. Both at-home and site data were aggregated into Oracle Clinical One.

"Using ObvioGo allowed us to review key safety data reported by participants in real time," said Devin Hunt, Senior Director, Biostatistics and Data Management at IAVI, the trial's sponsor. "Enabling patients to report important safety data remotely via ObvioGo's e-diary resulted in more accurate, real-time information. In other trials, we have had to wait for participants to return their data to the site before entering and reviewing. In this case, the data came seamlessly together in Oracle's Clinical One for easier and more timely management and analysis. The study was delivered on time and on budget, which is what every clinical trial sponsor hopes to accomplish."

"Our newly expanded partnership with ObvioHealth will bring greater access, equity, and data availability to clinical trials globally," said Drew Zwiebel, Global Vice President, Alliances & Channels at Oracle Life Sciences. "By combining our centralized capabilities with ObvioHealth's next-gen digital platform, we're helping to make clinical trials more patient-centric and efficient."

