Myfitnesspal Spills The Beans: Americans Don't Know Enough About Fiber And Have Bathroom Anxiety

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From misconceptions about daily intake to bathroom myths, new survey indicates that almost half of Americans know little to nothing about the importance of fiber in their diet



NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roses are red, violets are blue, almost half of Americans don't know how their fiber intake impacts their business in the loo! Most are aware that Valentine's Day is coming up this week, but some may not know that the holiday is preceded by another standout occasion: National Poop Day (02/13/24). What does one have to do with the other? According to new data from

MyFitnessPal , more than you might think.

The leading global nutrition tracking app recently conducted a survey1 which revealed that many Americans lack rudimentary knowledge about fiber intake and its impact on gut health. However, the data also uncovered another

phenomenon: Americans have anxiety about going number two around others, with 63% of respondents admitting to holding off on pooping around their special someone. This means that bathroom anxiety will have a seat at the table this Valentine's Day, with almost half of Americans also admitting that they avoid certain foods to circumvent a trip to the loo around their date.

"These findings really brought to light how limited most people's fiber knowledge is, which isn't surprising when you think about the overwhelming amount of misinformation and pseudo-science on social media these days," says Katie Keil, Chief Marketing Officer of MyFitnessPal. "Logging nutrition has proven to help people achieve their health goals and with MyFitnessPal, users can see how they're tracking against recommended daily fiber intake goals - not only in terms of quantity, but also quality."

Exploring the Connection Between Gut Health & Relationships

MyFitnessPal's recent survey highlights a fascinating connection between gut health and interpersonal relationships. Other key findings include:



46% of Americans will only poop with other people around if it's an emergency.

63% of Americans admit to holding off on pooping around their date/significant other/partner.

Almost half (46%) of Americans avoid dairy products around their date/significant other/partner to prevent pooping around them. Almost half (48%) of Americans avoid eating spicy food around their date/significant other/partner to prevent pooping around them.

From lists of fiber-rich foods found in its robust food database, to recipe collections that promote optimal gut health, the free MyFitnessPal app provides science-backed information and resources, and can be downloaded via App Store and Google Play .

1

Survey fielded in January 2024 with 4000 people aged 18-59 across the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia

