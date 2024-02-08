Echostor Named To Channel Insider's Hybrid Solutions Provider 250 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Regional expansion, rapid growth, and increased focus on networking and security services creating new momentum for tech solutions provider

HOPKINTON, Mass., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStor Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider,

has been named by Channel Insider, a TechnologyAdvice brand, to its inaugural Hybrid Solution Provider 250 list. EchoStor was recognized for its rapid growth, expansion into new regions, and further commitment to its Networking, Security, and Managed Services business.

"We are thrilled to be included on Channel Insiders' foundational Hybrid Solutions Provider list," Mike Johnson, CEO, EchoStor, said. "Over two decades, we've established ourselves as trusted technology advisors with our clients, driving innovation with a laser-focus on the customer experience and success. As we continue to accelerate toward hyper-growth and expand our portfolio, this is a tremendous endorsement for the work we're doing with our customers and partners."

The Hybrid Solution Provider 250 list recognizes the 250 most progressive IT solution providers and resellers in North America based on their commitment to advanced technologies and client success. To be considered a Hybrid Solution Provider, or HSP, a business must continue to adapt to changes in customer consumption requirements, complexity in emerging technologies, and stakeholder approval - with the ultimate goal of becoming a better partner for their clients.

"Channel Insider is committed to enabling the connection between best in class IT Solution Providers, such as those recognized on the HSP250 list, and the worldwide decision makers and users who benefit from their expertise," said Rob Bellenfant, CEO of TechnologyAdvice. "Through this annual list, we will be providing yet another way for IT buyers to find the right support for their most urgent technology-related initiatives."

The full 2024 Hybrid Solution Provider 250 list can be found on . For more information on EchoStor, please visit .

About EchoStor

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hopkinton, MA, EchoStor Technologies is a leading information technology provider with focus areas in Next Gen Data Center, Security, Digital Workflows, and Modern Workplace. EchoStor Technologies partners with industry-leading manufacturers to offer a full suite of advanced technology solutions focused on the entire lifecycle of customer data and infrastructure. Its expertise includes Software Defined Infrastructure, Data Center Networking, Data Protection, Hybrid Cloud, Cloud Security, Network Segmentation, Secure Web Access, Identity Management, Service Management, Automation & Integration, Governance Risk & Compliance, Asset & IT Ops Management, AI & BI, End-User Productivity, Business Process Automation, Analytics & Insights.

About TechnologyAdvice

TechnologyAdvice delivers access to a global audience of over 100 million highly engaged technology buyers through its network of 20+ digital media brands and over 500 global team members, representing 12 languages and presence in the US, the UK, Singapore, and Australia. Notable brands such as TechRepublic, eWeek, and Channel Insider contribute to the 10+ million monthly individual readers who engage the TechnologyAdvice ecosystem.





SOURCE EchoStor Technologies