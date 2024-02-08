Bihar: BJP Decides To Take All Its 78 Mlas To Bodh Gaya Before Floor Test

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 8 (IANS) Ahead of the trust vote of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, the BJP's top leadership has decided to keep all its 78 MLAs at one place in Bodh Gaya to avoid any kind of 'mishap' before the floor test.

A meeting in this regard took place at the residence of deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna where BJP senior leaders decided to keep all their MLAs at one place in Bodh Gaya. BJP leaders are claiming that the party has a two-day training programme on February 10 and 11 in Both Gaya and hence all the MLAs will be present there to take political tips from senior leaders of the party.

Arvind Kumar Singh, spokesperson of the BJP Bihar unit, confirmed the development.

“The party has decided to organize a training camp in Bodh Gaya. The party MLAs will stay there for two days and return to Patna on February 12 to take part in the trust vote. We have a complete majority and we will prove it in the House. No 'Khela' will take place in Bihar on February 12,” Singh said.

The BJP is saying that it is a normal practice of the party but the timing of the event is giving some indication that the saffron party leaders do not want to take any chance before the crucial trust vote on February 12. The training camp in Bodh Gaya is not a pre-scheduled event but was suddenly decided on Wednesday night.

Sources said that if the BJP MLAs stay in Patna, there could be a chance that some of them may go here and there and hence the party has decided to keep them at one place. The MLAs will come back on the morning of February 12 to Patna and straight away go to the Vidhan Sabha to participate in the trust vote.

The budget session of the Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to start from February 12 with the speech of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar followed by the NDA leaders bringing in the no confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary. After that, voting will take place to elect a new Speaker and then the Nitish Kumar government will prove its majority in the House.

As Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary refused to resign, it will be interesting to see what kind of 'Khela' will take place on February 12.

Sources said that some MLAs of the BJP and half a dozen MLAs of the JD-U are in touch with RJD leader and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

