Uzbekistan, Belarus Adopt Joint Statement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 8. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko have adopted a joint statement following the meetings, Trend reports.

A number of important bilateral documents and agreements were signed in the presence of the heads of states.

The two sides signed an action plan to develop cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus for 2024-2025; an agreement on the application of electronic product certification systems; an agreement on the development of competition, consumer protection and advertising market regulation; an agreement on scientific and industrial cooperation; an agreement on establishing twinning relations and developing multifaceted cooperation between Tashkent and Minsk.

They also signed a protocol on cooperation in the field of energy; a protocol on cooperation in the field of intellectual property; a program of cooperation in the field of sports for 2024-2025; a program of cooperation in the field of culture and art for 2024-2025; a program of cooperation in the field of training, retraining and advanced training of teaching staff of pre-school educational institutions for 2024-2025.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan and Belarus signed the Road Map in the field of education for 2024-2025; the Road Map in the field of agro-industrial complex for 2024-2026; the plan of joint measures to develop cooperation in the field of plant quarantine; the plan of measures in the field of tourism for 2024-2025.

In addition, the schedule of mutual visits of delegations of Uzbekistan and Belarus regions in 2024 was signed during the visit.

Meanwhile, at the invitation of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pays visit to Uzbekistan on February 7-9.