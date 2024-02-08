Uzbekistan, Belarus Adopt Joint Statement

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 8. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Belarus Alexander
Lukashenko have adopted a joint statement following the meetings,
Trend reports.
A number of important bilateral documents and agreements were
signed in the presence of the heads of states.
The two sides signed an action plan to develop cooperation
between Uzbekistan and Belarus for 2024-2025; an agreement on the
application of electronic product certification systems; an
agreement on the development of competition, consumer protection
and advertising market regulation; an agreement on scientific and
industrial cooperation; an agreement on establishing twinning
relations and developing multifaceted cooperation between Tashkent
and Minsk.
They also signed a protocol on cooperation in the field of
energy; a protocol on cooperation in the field of intellectual
property; a program of cooperation in the field of sports for
2024-2025; a program of cooperation in the field of culture and art
for 2024-2025; a program of cooperation in the field of training,
retraining and advanced training of teaching staff of pre-school
educational institutions for 2024-2025.
Furthermore, Uzbekistan and Belarus signed the Road Map in the
field of education for 2024-2025; the Road Map in the field of
agro-industrial complex for 2024-2026; the plan of joint measures
to develop cooperation in the field of plant quarantine; the plan
of measures in the field of tourism for 2024-2025.
In addition, the schedule of mutual visits of delegations of
Uzbekistan and Belarus regions in 2024 was signed during the
visit.
Meanwhile, at the invitation of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat
Mirziyoyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pays visit to
Uzbekistan on February 7-9.
